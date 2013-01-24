Inicio
CozyCare Bunting Manta térmica

Las mantas Cozycare Bunting se utilizan para reducir la pérdida de calor y brindar contención en la sala de partos o la nursery, durante el transporte o la alimentación, o bien en el hogar.

Materiales de calidad || Warm, convenient design

Materiales de calidad ayudan a mantener la temperatura corporal

Las mantas Cozycare Bunting están confeccionadas en un material suave 100% poliéster, no alergénico, no tóxico, retardador de llama, no tejido, con una capa de material DuPont Thermolite® que ayuda al bebé a mantener la temperatura.
Tres tamaños || Warm, convenient design

Tres tamaños para bebés prematuros, microprematuros y recién nacidos

Las Cozycare Buntings vienen en tres tamaños fácilmente ajustables con lengüetas suaves reajustables. Están diseñadas para ajustarse a microprematuros, prematuros y recién nacidos.

