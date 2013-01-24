By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Materiales de calidad ayudan a mantener la temperatura corporal
Las mantas Cozycare Bunting están confeccionadas en un material suave 100% poliéster, no alergénico, no tóxico, retardador de llama, no tejido, con una capa de material DuPont Thermolite® que ayuda al bebé a mantener la temperatura.
Tres tamaños
Tres tamaños para bebés prematuros, microprematuros y recién nacidos
Las Cozycare Buntings vienen en tres tamaños fácilmente ajustables con lengüetas suaves reajustables. Están diseñadas para ajustarse a microprematuros, prematuros y recién nacidos.
