Upgrade your existing equipment with Philips SmartPath so you can continue to offer outstanding image quality and low dose. Learn more
Buscar términos
Imagine una imaginología personalizada y centrada en el paciente que le da el control de adelantos importantes en el manejo de dosis y del flujo de trabajo, diseñada para hacer cada día más productivo. El programa Philips iPatient le ayuda a hacer todo esto y más.
Solicitar contacto
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Personalice su control
Consistencia escaneo a escaneo
Construido para acelerar la implementación de innovaciones nuevas
Consistencia en poblaciones diferentes
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand