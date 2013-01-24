Inicio
Imagine una imaginología personalizada y centrada en el paciente que le da el control de adelantos importantes en el manejo de dosis y del flujo de trabajo, diseñada para hacer cada día más productivo. El programa Philips iPatient le ayuda a hacer todo esto y más.

Enfocado en el paciente || Imaginología centrada en el pa

Personalice su control

El enfoque de Philips iPatient en la imaginología centrada en el paciente incluye nuevos métodos específicos para cada paciente que facilitan el manejo óptimo de la calidad de la imagen y de la dosis de radiación. Usted también ahorra tiempo, debido a que con iPatient los tiempos de escaneo se reducen automáticamente y los tiempos de examen se acortan en algunos casos hasta un 24% *. El flujo de trabajo personalizado de iPatient fue construido para simplificar el uso de técnicas de reconstrucción iterativas, como IMR.
Verdaderamente en control || Procedimientos avanzados hecho

Consistencia escaneo a escaneo

Philips iPatient es una plataforma avanzada que le permite mejorar su sistema CT hoy, al tiempo que lo prepara para los retos del mañana. Esto le permite planear los resultados, no el procedimiento. También le proporciona confianza y consistencia 24/7.
Listo para lo que viene || Preparado para tecnologías fut

Construido para acelerar la implementación de innovaciones nuevas

iPatient lo pone en control de una plataforma que está diseñada para aventajar descubrimientos futuros, que incluyen un flujo de trabajo personalizado construido para adelantos como técnicas avanzadas de reconstrucción iterativa y tecnologías de detección.
SyncRight || Contraste de dosis adecuado co

Consistencia en poblaciones diferentes

En el ambiente actual de escaneo CT de alto rendimiento, las inyecciones de contraste se configuran normalmente de forma manual. Debido a esto, muchos centros han adoptado un protocolo de única inyección. La opción SyncRight de CT Philips permite la comunicación fácil y eficiente entre el sistema CT y el inyector con el fin de facilitar la administración de la dosis apropiada de contraste y brindar una calidad de imagen consistente.

  • * En un estudio realizado con exámenes multifásicos hepáticos por CT , la plataforma del programa iPatient redujo el tiempo para la obtención de resultados en un 24% y los clics por examen en un 66%. Impacto de las herramientas de flujo de trabajo en la reducción del tiempo total del examen y del tiempo de interacción con el usuario - exámenes de hígado de 4 fases por tomografía computarizada. Nicholas Ardley - Southern Health,  Kevin Buchan - Philips Healthcare, Ekta Dharaiya - Philips Healthcare.

