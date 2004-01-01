Buscar términos

AneurysmFlow

Cuantificación del flujo del aneurisma cerebral

Buscar productos similares

La evaluación del impacto de los dispositivos de embolización, como derivadores de flujo, sobre el flujo sanguíneo inmediatamente después de la implantación es crucial. AneurysmFlow se ha diseñado para proporcionar información relevante sobre la cuantificación de los cambios en el flujo sanguíneo.

Contáctenos

Galería media

Caracteristicas
Información relevante
Información relevante sobre el flujo en los vasos sanguíneos

Información relevante sobre el flujo en los vasos sanguíneos

Los derivadores de flujo se utilizan cada vez más para el tratamiento de aneurismas cerebrales, aunque los procedimientos de diversión del flujo siguen presentando dificultades. Solo el 76% de los pacientes sometidos a diversión del flujo del aneurisma presenta trombosis después de un seguimiento de 6 meses¹, lo que supone un riesgo para el paciente. Varios autores han demostrado que el patrón de flujo en el interior de los aneurismas se considera uno de los parámetros que permiten predecir la ruptura y embolia²,³. AneurysmFlow es la primera herramienta que permite visualizar y cuantificar los cambios de flujo en el vaso principal y el aneurisma antes y después de la implantación del derivador de flujo, y proporciona una métrica única: el índice de Amplitud media de flujo del aneurisma (MAFA).

Información relevante sobre el flujo en los vasos sanguíneos

Información relevante sobre el flujo en los vasos sanguíneos
Los derivadores de flujo se utilizan cada vez más para el tratamiento de aneurismas cerebrales, aunque los procedimientos de diversión del flujo siguen presentando dificultades. Solo el 76% de los pacientes sometidos a diversión del flujo del aneurisma presenta trombosis después de un seguimiento de 6 meses¹, lo que supone un riesgo para el paciente. Varios autores han demostrado que el patrón de flujo en el interior de los aneurismas se considera uno de los parámetros que permiten predecir la ruptura y embolia²,³. AneurysmFlow es la primera herramienta que permite visualizar y cuantificar los cambios de flujo en el vaso principal y el aneurisma antes y después de la implantación del derivador de flujo, y proporciona una métrica única: el índice de Amplitud media de flujo del aneurisma (MAFA).

Información relevante sobre el flujo en los vasos sanguíneos

Los derivadores de flujo se utilizan cada vez más para el tratamiento de aneurismas cerebrales, aunque los procedimientos de diversión del flujo siguen presentando dificultades. Solo el 76% de los pacientes sometidos a diversión del flujo del aneurisma presenta trombosis después de un seguimiento de 6 meses¹, lo que supone un riesgo para el paciente. Varios autores han demostrado que el patrón de flujo en el interior de los aneurismas se considera uno de los parámetros que permiten predecir la ruptura y embolia²,³. AneurysmFlow es la primera herramienta que permite visualizar y cuantificar los cambios de flujo en el vaso principal y el aneurisma antes y después de la implantación del derivador de flujo, y proporciona una métrica única: el índice de Amplitud media de flujo del aneurisma (MAFA).
Leer más
Información relevante
Información relevante sobre el flujo en los vasos sanguíneos

Información relevante sobre el flujo en los vasos sanguíneos

Los derivadores de flujo se utilizan cada vez más para el tratamiento de aneurismas cerebrales, aunque los procedimientos de diversión del flujo siguen presentando dificultades. Solo el 76% de los pacientes sometidos a diversión del flujo del aneurisma presenta trombosis después de un seguimiento de 6 meses¹, lo que supone un riesgo para el paciente. Varios autores han demostrado que el patrón de flujo en el interior de los aneurismas se considera uno de los parámetros que permiten predecir la ruptura y embolia²,³. AneurysmFlow es la primera herramienta que permite visualizar y cuantificar los cambios de flujo en el vaso principal y el aneurisma antes y después de la implantación del derivador de flujo, y proporciona una métrica única: el índice de Amplitud media de flujo del aneurisma (MAFA).
Ampliación de conocimientos funcionales
Ampliación de conocimientos funcionales

Ampliación de conocimientos funcionales

En la actualidad, el patrón de referencia para la obtención de imágenes de lesiones vasculares es una combinación de angiografía de sustracción digital (DSA) y un angiografía rotacional tridimensional (3DRA); sin embargo, este método proporciona información funcional limitada sobre el flujo. AneurysmFlow utiliza algoritmos recientes basados en el principio de flujo óptimo para convertir la información de adquisición 3DRA y las secuencias de flujo 2D DSA en valores de flujo cuantitativos. Estos valores se utilizan para visualizar y cuantificar la dinámica de flujo antes y después de la implantación del derivador de flujo en los aneurismas cerebrales.

Ampliación de conocimientos funcionales

Ampliación de conocimientos funcionales
En la actualidad, el patrón de referencia para la obtención de imágenes de lesiones vasculares es una combinación de angiografía de sustracción digital (DSA) y un angiografía rotacional tridimensional (3DRA); sin embargo, este método proporciona información funcional limitada sobre el flujo. AneurysmFlow utiliza algoritmos recientes basados en el principio de flujo óptimo para convertir la información de adquisición 3DRA y las secuencias de flujo 2D DSA en valores de flujo cuantitativos. Estos valores se utilizan para visualizar y cuantificar la dinámica de flujo antes y después de la implantación del derivador de flujo en los aneurismas cerebrales.

Ampliación de conocimientos funcionales

En la actualidad, el patrón de referencia para la obtención de imágenes de lesiones vasculares es una combinación de angiografía de sustracción digital (DSA) y un angiografía rotacional tridimensional (3DRA); sin embargo, este método proporciona información funcional limitada sobre el flujo. AneurysmFlow utiliza algoritmos recientes basados en el principio de flujo óptimo para convertir la información de adquisición 3DRA y las secuencias de flujo 2D DSA en valores de flujo cuantitativos. Estos valores se utilizan para visualizar y cuantificar la dinámica de flujo antes y después de la implantación del derivador de flujo en los aneurismas cerebrales.
Leer más
Ampliación de conocimientos funcionales
Ampliación de conocimientos funcionales

Ampliación de conocimientos funcionales

En la actualidad, el patrón de referencia para la obtención de imágenes de lesiones vasculares es una combinación de angiografía de sustracción digital (DSA) y un angiografía rotacional tridimensional (3DRA); sin embargo, este método proporciona información funcional limitada sobre el flujo. AneurysmFlow utiliza algoritmos recientes basados en el principio de flujo óptimo para convertir la información de adquisición 3DRA y las secuencias de flujo 2D DSA en valores de flujo cuantitativos. Estos valores se utilizan para visualizar y cuantificar la dinámica de flujo antes y después de la implantación del derivador de flujo en los aneurismas cerebrales.
Mejora la toma de decisiones
Mejora la toma de decisiones

Mejora la toma de decisiones

AneurysmFlow mide automáticamente los siguientes parámetros dentro de la región de interés definida: promedio de tiempo de flujo arterial, tiempo y valores de promedio de flujo previsto calculados espacialmente, e índice de Amplitud media de flujo del aneurisma (MAFA). Los usuarios también pueden ver la siguiente información en forma de gráfico: flujo arterial dependiente del tiempo y valores de promedio de flujo previsto calculados espacialmente y dependientes del tiempo.

Mejora la toma de decisiones

Mejora la toma de decisiones
AneurysmFlow mide automáticamente los siguientes parámetros dentro de la región de interés definida: promedio de tiempo de flujo arterial, tiempo y valores de promedio de flujo previsto calculados espacialmente, e índice de Amplitud media de flujo del aneurisma (MAFA). Los usuarios también pueden ver la siguiente información en forma de gráfico: flujo arterial dependiente del tiempo y valores de promedio de flujo previsto calculados espacialmente y dependientes del tiempo.

Mejora la toma de decisiones

AneurysmFlow mide automáticamente los siguientes parámetros dentro de la región de interés definida: promedio de tiempo de flujo arterial, tiempo y valores de promedio de flujo previsto calculados espacialmente, e índice de Amplitud media de flujo del aneurisma (MAFA). Los usuarios también pueden ver la siguiente información en forma de gráfico: flujo arterial dependiente del tiempo y valores de promedio de flujo previsto calculados espacialmente y dependientes del tiempo.
Leer más
Mejora la toma de decisiones
Mejora la toma de decisiones

Mejora la toma de decisiones

AneurysmFlow mide automáticamente los siguientes parámetros dentro de la región de interés definida: promedio de tiempo de flujo arterial, tiempo y valores de promedio de flujo previsto calculados espacialmente, e índice de Amplitud media de flujo del aneurisma (MAFA). Los usuarios también pueden ver la siguiente información en forma de gráfico: flujo arterial dependiente del tiempo y valores de promedio de flujo previsto calculados espacialmente y dependientes del tiempo.
Nueva información
Nueva información con índice de amplitud media de flujo del aneurisma

Nueva información con índice de amplitud media de flujo del aneurisma

El índice de Amplitud media de flujo del aneurisma (MAFA) representa el cambio en el flujo sanguíneo del aneurisma después de la implantación de un derivador de flujo. Este índice se obtiene a partir de la comparación entre la velocidad proyectada media del flujo sanguíneo en el aneurisma antes y después de la implantación del derivador de flujo. El índice se corrige para tener en cuenta los cambios de velocidad media del flujo sanguíneo en los vasos nutricios principales del aneurisma.

Nueva información con índice de amplitud media de flujo del aneurisma

Nueva información con índice de amplitud media de flujo del aneurisma
El índice de Amplitud media de flujo del aneurisma (MAFA) representa el cambio en el flujo sanguíneo del aneurisma después de la implantación de un derivador de flujo. Este índice se obtiene a partir de la comparación entre la velocidad proyectada media del flujo sanguíneo en el aneurisma antes y después de la implantación del derivador de flujo. El índice se corrige para tener en cuenta los cambios de velocidad media del flujo sanguíneo en los vasos nutricios principales del aneurisma.

Nueva información con índice de amplitud media de flujo del aneurisma

El índice de Amplitud media de flujo del aneurisma (MAFA) representa el cambio en el flujo sanguíneo del aneurisma después de la implantación de un derivador de flujo. Este índice se obtiene a partir de la comparación entre la velocidad proyectada media del flujo sanguíneo en el aneurisma antes y después de la implantación del derivador de flujo. El índice se corrige para tener en cuenta los cambios de velocidad media del flujo sanguíneo en los vasos nutricios principales del aneurisma.
Leer más
Nueva información
Nueva información con índice de amplitud media de flujo del aneurisma

Nueva información con índice de amplitud media de flujo del aneurisma

El índice de Amplitud media de flujo del aneurisma (MAFA) representa el cambio en el flujo sanguíneo del aneurisma después de la implantación de un derivador de flujo. Este índice se obtiene a partir de la comparación entre la velocidad proyectada media del flujo sanguíneo en el aneurisma antes y después de la implantación del derivador de flujo. El índice se corrige para tener en cuenta los cambios de velocidad media del flujo sanguíneo en los vasos nutricios principales del aneurisma.
Flujo de trabajo paso a paso
Flujo de trabajo paso a paso

Flujo de trabajo paso a paso

AneurysmFlow permite el tratamiento endovascular de aneurismas cerebrales saculares con dispositivos de embolización, como derivadores de flujo. La adquisición de datos se puede controlar desde la mesa durante el flujo de trabajo, mientras el análisis se realiza en la sala de control.

Flujo de trabajo paso a paso

Flujo de trabajo paso a paso
AneurysmFlow permite el tratamiento endovascular de aneurismas cerebrales saculares con dispositivos de embolización, como derivadores de flujo. La adquisición de datos se puede controlar desde la mesa durante el flujo de trabajo, mientras el análisis se realiza en la sala de control.

Flujo de trabajo paso a paso

AneurysmFlow permite el tratamiento endovascular de aneurismas cerebrales saculares con dispositivos de embolización, como derivadores de flujo. La adquisición de datos se puede controlar desde la mesa durante el flujo de trabajo, mientras el análisis se realiza en la sala de control.
Leer más
Flujo de trabajo paso a paso
Flujo de trabajo paso a paso

Flujo de trabajo paso a paso

AneurysmFlow permite el tratamiento endovascular de aneurismas cerebrales saculares con dispositivos de embolización, como derivadores de flujo. La adquisición de datos se puede controlar desde la mesa durante el flujo de trabajo, mientras el análisis se realiza en la sala de control.
  • Información relevante
  • Ampliación de conocimientos funcionales
  • Mejora la toma de decisiones
  • Nueva información
Ver todas las características
Información relevante
Información relevante sobre el flujo en los vasos sanguíneos

Información relevante sobre el flujo en los vasos sanguíneos

Los derivadores de flujo se utilizan cada vez más para el tratamiento de aneurismas cerebrales, aunque los procedimientos de diversión del flujo siguen presentando dificultades. Solo el 76% de los pacientes sometidos a diversión del flujo del aneurisma presenta trombosis después de un seguimiento de 6 meses¹, lo que supone un riesgo para el paciente. Varios autores han demostrado que el patrón de flujo en el interior de los aneurismas se considera uno de los parámetros que permiten predecir la ruptura y embolia²,³. AneurysmFlow es la primera herramienta que permite visualizar y cuantificar los cambios de flujo en el vaso principal y el aneurisma antes y después de la implantación del derivador de flujo, y proporciona una métrica única: el índice de Amplitud media de flujo del aneurisma (MAFA).

Información relevante sobre el flujo en los vasos sanguíneos

Información relevante sobre el flujo en los vasos sanguíneos
Los derivadores de flujo se utilizan cada vez más para el tratamiento de aneurismas cerebrales, aunque los procedimientos de diversión del flujo siguen presentando dificultades. Solo el 76% de los pacientes sometidos a diversión del flujo del aneurisma presenta trombosis después de un seguimiento de 6 meses¹, lo que supone un riesgo para el paciente. Varios autores han demostrado que el patrón de flujo en el interior de los aneurismas se considera uno de los parámetros que permiten predecir la ruptura y embolia²,³. AneurysmFlow es la primera herramienta que permite visualizar y cuantificar los cambios de flujo en el vaso principal y el aneurisma antes y después de la implantación del derivador de flujo, y proporciona una métrica única: el índice de Amplitud media de flujo del aneurisma (MAFA).

Información relevante sobre el flujo en los vasos sanguíneos

Los derivadores de flujo se utilizan cada vez más para el tratamiento de aneurismas cerebrales, aunque los procedimientos de diversión del flujo siguen presentando dificultades. Solo el 76% de los pacientes sometidos a diversión del flujo del aneurisma presenta trombosis después de un seguimiento de 6 meses¹, lo que supone un riesgo para el paciente. Varios autores han demostrado que el patrón de flujo en el interior de los aneurismas se considera uno de los parámetros que permiten predecir la ruptura y embolia²,³. AneurysmFlow es la primera herramienta que permite visualizar y cuantificar los cambios de flujo en el vaso principal y el aneurisma antes y después de la implantación del derivador de flujo, y proporciona una métrica única: el índice de Amplitud media de flujo del aneurisma (MAFA).
Leer más
Información relevante
Información relevante sobre el flujo en los vasos sanguíneos

Información relevante sobre el flujo en los vasos sanguíneos

Los derivadores de flujo se utilizan cada vez más para el tratamiento de aneurismas cerebrales, aunque los procedimientos de diversión del flujo siguen presentando dificultades. Solo el 76% de los pacientes sometidos a diversión del flujo del aneurisma presenta trombosis después de un seguimiento de 6 meses¹, lo que supone un riesgo para el paciente. Varios autores han demostrado que el patrón de flujo en el interior de los aneurismas se considera uno de los parámetros que permiten predecir la ruptura y embolia²,³. AneurysmFlow es la primera herramienta que permite visualizar y cuantificar los cambios de flujo en el vaso principal y el aneurisma antes y después de la implantación del derivador de flujo, y proporciona una métrica única: el índice de Amplitud media de flujo del aneurisma (MAFA).
Ampliación de conocimientos funcionales
Ampliación de conocimientos funcionales

Ampliación de conocimientos funcionales

En la actualidad, el patrón de referencia para la obtención de imágenes de lesiones vasculares es una combinación de angiografía de sustracción digital (DSA) y un angiografía rotacional tridimensional (3DRA); sin embargo, este método proporciona información funcional limitada sobre el flujo. AneurysmFlow utiliza algoritmos recientes basados en el principio de flujo óptimo para convertir la información de adquisición 3DRA y las secuencias de flujo 2D DSA en valores de flujo cuantitativos. Estos valores se utilizan para visualizar y cuantificar la dinámica de flujo antes y después de la implantación del derivador de flujo en los aneurismas cerebrales.

Ampliación de conocimientos funcionales

Ampliación de conocimientos funcionales
En la actualidad, el patrón de referencia para la obtención de imágenes de lesiones vasculares es una combinación de angiografía de sustracción digital (DSA) y un angiografía rotacional tridimensional (3DRA); sin embargo, este método proporciona información funcional limitada sobre el flujo. AneurysmFlow utiliza algoritmos recientes basados en el principio de flujo óptimo para convertir la información de adquisición 3DRA y las secuencias de flujo 2D DSA en valores de flujo cuantitativos. Estos valores se utilizan para visualizar y cuantificar la dinámica de flujo antes y después de la implantación del derivador de flujo en los aneurismas cerebrales.

Ampliación de conocimientos funcionales

En la actualidad, el patrón de referencia para la obtención de imágenes de lesiones vasculares es una combinación de angiografía de sustracción digital (DSA) y un angiografía rotacional tridimensional (3DRA); sin embargo, este método proporciona información funcional limitada sobre el flujo. AneurysmFlow utiliza algoritmos recientes basados en el principio de flujo óptimo para convertir la información de adquisición 3DRA y las secuencias de flujo 2D DSA en valores de flujo cuantitativos. Estos valores se utilizan para visualizar y cuantificar la dinámica de flujo antes y después de la implantación del derivador de flujo en los aneurismas cerebrales.
Leer más
Ampliación de conocimientos funcionales
Ampliación de conocimientos funcionales

Ampliación de conocimientos funcionales

En la actualidad, el patrón de referencia para la obtención de imágenes de lesiones vasculares es una combinación de angiografía de sustracción digital (DSA) y un angiografía rotacional tridimensional (3DRA); sin embargo, este método proporciona información funcional limitada sobre el flujo. AneurysmFlow utiliza algoritmos recientes basados en el principio de flujo óptimo para convertir la información de adquisición 3DRA y las secuencias de flujo 2D DSA en valores de flujo cuantitativos. Estos valores se utilizan para visualizar y cuantificar la dinámica de flujo antes y después de la implantación del derivador de flujo en los aneurismas cerebrales.
Mejora la toma de decisiones
Mejora la toma de decisiones

Mejora la toma de decisiones

AneurysmFlow mide automáticamente los siguientes parámetros dentro de la región de interés definida: promedio de tiempo de flujo arterial, tiempo y valores de promedio de flujo previsto calculados espacialmente, e índice de Amplitud media de flujo del aneurisma (MAFA). Los usuarios también pueden ver la siguiente información en forma de gráfico: flujo arterial dependiente del tiempo y valores de promedio de flujo previsto calculados espacialmente y dependientes del tiempo.

Mejora la toma de decisiones

Mejora la toma de decisiones
AneurysmFlow mide automáticamente los siguientes parámetros dentro de la región de interés definida: promedio de tiempo de flujo arterial, tiempo y valores de promedio de flujo previsto calculados espacialmente, e índice de Amplitud media de flujo del aneurisma (MAFA). Los usuarios también pueden ver la siguiente información en forma de gráfico: flujo arterial dependiente del tiempo y valores de promedio de flujo previsto calculados espacialmente y dependientes del tiempo.

Mejora la toma de decisiones

AneurysmFlow mide automáticamente los siguientes parámetros dentro de la región de interés definida: promedio de tiempo de flujo arterial, tiempo y valores de promedio de flujo previsto calculados espacialmente, e índice de Amplitud media de flujo del aneurisma (MAFA). Los usuarios también pueden ver la siguiente información en forma de gráfico: flujo arterial dependiente del tiempo y valores de promedio de flujo previsto calculados espacialmente y dependientes del tiempo.
Leer más
Mejora la toma de decisiones
Mejora la toma de decisiones

Mejora la toma de decisiones

AneurysmFlow mide automáticamente los siguientes parámetros dentro de la región de interés definida: promedio de tiempo de flujo arterial, tiempo y valores de promedio de flujo previsto calculados espacialmente, e índice de Amplitud media de flujo del aneurisma (MAFA). Los usuarios también pueden ver la siguiente información en forma de gráfico: flujo arterial dependiente del tiempo y valores de promedio de flujo previsto calculados espacialmente y dependientes del tiempo.
Nueva información
Nueva información con índice de amplitud media de flujo del aneurisma

Nueva información con índice de amplitud media de flujo del aneurisma

El índice de Amplitud media de flujo del aneurisma (MAFA) representa el cambio en el flujo sanguíneo del aneurisma después de la implantación de un derivador de flujo. Este índice se obtiene a partir de la comparación entre la velocidad proyectada media del flujo sanguíneo en el aneurisma antes y después de la implantación del derivador de flujo. El índice se corrige para tener en cuenta los cambios de velocidad media del flujo sanguíneo en los vasos nutricios principales del aneurisma.

Nueva información con índice de amplitud media de flujo del aneurisma

Nueva información con índice de amplitud media de flujo del aneurisma
El índice de Amplitud media de flujo del aneurisma (MAFA) representa el cambio en el flujo sanguíneo del aneurisma después de la implantación de un derivador de flujo. Este índice se obtiene a partir de la comparación entre la velocidad proyectada media del flujo sanguíneo en el aneurisma antes y después de la implantación del derivador de flujo. El índice se corrige para tener en cuenta los cambios de velocidad media del flujo sanguíneo en los vasos nutricios principales del aneurisma.

Nueva información con índice de amplitud media de flujo del aneurisma

El índice de Amplitud media de flujo del aneurisma (MAFA) representa el cambio en el flujo sanguíneo del aneurisma después de la implantación de un derivador de flujo. Este índice se obtiene a partir de la comparación entre la velocidad proyectada media del flujo sanguíneo en el aneurisma antes y después de la implantación del derivador de flujo. El índice se corrige para tener en cuenta los cambios de velocidad media del flujo sanguíneo en los vasos nutricios principales del aneurisma.
Leer más
Nueva información
Nueva información con índice de amplitud media de flujo del aneurisma

Nueva información con índice de amplitud media de flujo del aneurisma

El índice de Amplitud media de flujo del aneurisma (MAFA) representa el cambio en el flujo sanguíneo del aneurisma después de la implantación de un derivador de flujo. Este índice se obtiene a partir de la comparación entre la velocidad proyectada media del flujo sanguíneo en el aneurisma antes y después de la implantación del derivador de flujo. El índice se corrige para tener en cuenta los cambios de velocidad media del flujo sanguíneo en los vasos nutricios principales del aneurisma.
Flujo de trabajo paso a paso
Flujo de trabajo paso a paso

Flujo de trabajo paso a paso

AneurysmFlow permite el tratamiento endovascular de aneurismas cerebrales saculares con dispositivos de embolización, como derivadores de flujo. La adquisición de datos se puede controlar desde la mesa durante el flujo de trabajo, mientras el análisis se realiza en la sala de control.

Flujo de trabajo paso a paso

Flujo de trabajo paso a paso
AneurysmFlow permite el tratamiento endovascular de aneurismas cerebrales saculares con dispositivos de embolización, como derivadores de flujo. La adquisición de datos se puede controlar desde la mesa durante el flujo de trabajo, mientras el análisis se realiza en la sala de control.

Flujo de trabajo paso a paso

AneurysmFlow permite el tratamiento endovascular de aneurismas cerebrales saculares con dispositivos de embolización, como derivadores de flujo. La adquisición de datos se puede controlar desde la mesa durante el flujo de trabajo, mientras el análisis se realiza en la sala de control.
Leer más
Flujo de trabajo paso a paso
Flujo de trabajo paso a paso

Flujo de trabajo paso a paso

AneurysmFlow permite el tratamiento endovascular de aneurismas cerebrales saculares con dispositivos de embolización, como derivadores de flujo. La adquisición de datos se puede controlar desde la mesa durante el flujo de trabajo, mientras el análisis se realiza en la sala de control.

¹ Brinjikji W, Murad MH, Lanzino G. et al. Endovascular treatment of intracranial aneurysms with flow diverters: a meta-analysis. Stroke. 2013;44:442–447.

² Augsburger L, et al. Methodologies to assess blood flow in cerebral aneurysms: Current state of research and perspectives. J Neurorad. 2009;36:270–277.

³ Sforza DM, Putman CM, Cebral JR. Hemodynamics of Cerebral Aneurysms. Annu Rev Fluid Mech. 2009; 41:91–107.

⁴ Pereira VM, et al. A DSA-Based Method Using Contrast-Motion Estimation for the Assessment of the Intra-Aneurysmal Flow Changes Induced by Flow-Diverter Stents. Am J Neuroradiol. AJNR. 2013;34:808–815.

 

This product is based on open source software. Read more

This material is not intended to be viewed in the USA.

Productos relacionados

  • 1. Brinjikji W, Murad MH, Lanzino G. et al. Endovascular treatment of intracranial aneurysms with flow diverters: a meta-analysis. Stroke. 2013;44:442–447.
  • 2. Augsburger L, et al. Methodologies to assess blood flow in cerebral aneurysms: Current state of research and perspectives. J Neurorad. 2009;36:270–277.
  • 3. Sforza DM, Putman CM, Cebral JR. Hemodynamics of Cerebral Aneurysms. Annu Rev Fluid Mech. 2009; 41:91–107.
  • Este producto se basa en un software de código abierto.

Al hacer clic en el enlace, saldrá del sitio web oficial de Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips"). Todos los enlaces a sitios web de terceros que puedan aparecer en este sitio se proporcionan solo para su conveniencia y de ninguna manera representan una afiliación o respaldo de la información proporcionada en esos sitios web vinculados. Philips no ofrece declaraciones ni garantías de ningún tipo con respecto a los sitios web de terceros o la información contenida en ellos.

Entendido

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

Nuestro sitio se puede visualizar mejor con la última versión de Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome o Firefox.

¿Es usted profesional sanitario?
No olvide seleccionar la casilla
Validar Cancelar

Aviso:

La información incluida en esta página web está dirigida a profesionales de la salud.