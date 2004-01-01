¹ Brinjikji W, Murad MH, Lanzino G. et al. Endovascular treatment of intracranial aneurysms with flow diverters: a meta-analysis. Stroke. 2013;44:442–447.

² Augsburger L, et al. Methodologies to assess blood flow in cerebral aneurysms: Current state of research and perspectives. J Neurorad. 2009;36:270–277.

³ Sforza DM, Putman CM, Cebral JR. Hemodynamics of Cerebral Aneurysms. Annu Rev Fluid Mech. 2009; 41:91–107.

⁴ Pereira VM, et al. A DSA-Based Method Using Contrast-Motion Estimation for the Assessment of the Intra-Aneurysmal Flow Changes Induced by Flow-Diverter Stents. Am J Neuroradiol. AJNR. 2013;34:808–815.

This product is based on open source software. Read more

This material is not intended to be viewed in the USA.