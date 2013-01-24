Philips - Haz clic aquí para ir a la página de inicio
La máscara AF531 ofrece comodidad al paciente y simplifica la administración de asistencia respiratoria no invasiva (NIV). De fácil ajuste, uso flexible y con diversas opciones exclusivas de tratamiento, la máscara AF531 es ideal para los pacientes y para el personal clínico.

Soporte craneal de cuatro puntos con ... || Enhanced patient comfort

Soporte craneal de cuatro puntos con CapStrap para un ajuste fácil y cómodo

Las cintas anchas y cómodas del soporte craneal poseen ganchos laterales de cierre automático fáciles de usar. Esto facilita extraer y volver a colocar la máscara luego del ajuste inicial. CapStrap hace que el ajuste inicial sea rápido y fácil y permite que la máscara se voltee hacia arriba. Hace que el cuidado de rutina del paciente sea fácil y brinda un ajuste seguro y cómodo.
Amplia gama de opciones de codos || Flexible treatment options

Amplia gama de opciones de codos para un tratamiento flexible

La máscara AF531 puede equiparse con una variedad de codos diseñados especialmente, debido a su núcleo para codos integrado. Philips Respironics ofrece codos para una variedad de respiradores, con y sin válvula inspiratoria y dos tipos especiales de codo. De este modo podrá ofrecer a los pacientes el tratamiento que necesiten sin necesidad de cambiar de máscara.
Portamáscara CleanClip || Easy to use

El portamáscara CleanClip evita la contaminación cruzada

Junto con la máscara, la cubierta protectora CleanClip puede utilizarse como soporte para la máscara AF531. Se encuentra disponible un soporte de rieles para utilizar con los respiradores V60, V200 y Trilogy. El portamáscara permite ubicar de manera segura y cómoda la máscara y elimina la necesidad de colocarla sobre el respirador o la ropa de cama. De este modo, CleanClip ayuda a reducir la contaminación cruzada.
Conexión con codo giratorio || Enhanced patient comfort

Conexión con codo giratorio para lograr un posicionamiento flexible del tubo

El codo que conecta a los tubos del respirador se puede girar. Ello evita que los tubos empuje la máscara y hace que la máscara sea más fácil de usar.
Codo para broncoscopía || Flexible treatment options

El codo para broncoscopía reduce las interrupciones en la ventilación

El codo para broncoscopía de Respironics permite al personal clínico realizar procedimientos de broncoscopía sin tener que pausar la ventilación no invasiva. El codo es para un único uso pero puede someterse a autoclave una única vez con antelación para permitir un procedimiento estéril.
Menos embalaje || Easy to use

Menos embalaje para un acceso sin frustraciones y menos residuos

La máscara AF531 emplea menos embalaje plástico que las generaciones anteriores de máscaras Respironics. Utiliza materiales reciclados para ayudarlo a mejorar su huella ecológica. El embalaje perforado, que evita frustraciones, le permite separar el acceso al indicador de tamaño y de la máscara. Si decide probar una máscara de tamaño diferente mediante el indicador de tamaño, la máscara todavía permanece limpia en su bolsa aislada.
Codo para nebulizar || Flexible treatment options

El codo para nebulizar permite la terapia con aerosoles durante la Asistencia Respiratoria No Invasi

Al utilizar los codos especiales con anexo nebulizador integrado Aerogen NIVO, podrá administrar tratamientos de nebulización durante la NIV sin desconectar los circuitos del paciente. Basta de luchar con agregados para nebulización en línea. Los codos pueden permanecer anexados cuando no se utilicen o bien extraerse fácilmente entre tratamientos.
Nebulizador Aerogen NIVO || Flexible treatment options

Nebulizador Aerogen NIVO para lograr un tratamiento óptimo con aerosoles

El nebulizador se conecta al codo para nebulizar a fin de administrar el aerosol durante la asistencia respiratoria no invasiva. La tecnología de malla vibratoria Aerogen NIVO administra el tamaño óptimo de partículas para el tratamiento con aerosoles: 3,4 µm. Permite administrar la medicación tanto en posición erguida como reclinada, para ayudar a que sus pacientes respiren con facilidad.

