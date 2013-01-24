Philips - Haz clic aquí para ir a la página de inicio
Inicio
$

Buscar términos

Respironics Mascarilla nasal pediátrica

Respironics PN831

Mascarilla nasal pediátrica

Buscar productos similares

Ahora puede proporcionar ventilación no invasiva (NIV) a niños pequeños con un cómodo cojín de gel y equipo para cabeza del tamaño correcto. Respironics PN831 es para pacientes pediátricos que tienen un año o más (<gt/>7 kg).

Contáctenos

Galería media

Caracteristicas
Cojín de gel || Enhanced patient comfort

Cojín de gel proporciona un sello gentil para piel sensible

Cojín de gel proporciona un sello gentil para piel sensible
Equipo para cabeza Softcap || Enhanced patient comfort

Equipo para cabeza Softcap es estable y cómodo

Equipo para cabeza Softcap es estable y cómodo
Tubo giratorio de peso ligero || Enhanced patient comfort

Tubo giratorio de peso ligero para mayor libertad y comodidad

El tubo cónico tiene un giro de 360 grados y conexiones del circuito y la mascarilla, lo que permite el movimiento del paciente con menor oportunidad de incomodidad y fugas.

Documentación

Folleto (2)

Folleto

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand