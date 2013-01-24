By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Filtro expiratorio protege a los médicos y a la familia
La dispersión de partícula del puerto de exhalación puede ser una fuente de contaminación cruzada. El circuito NIV filtra el gas exhalado, sin afectar el rendimiento del ventilador o la respiración del paciente.
Easy to use
Un empaque proporciona una solución completa
Los médicos pueden retirar o colocar el filtro en cualquier momento sin afectar la respiración de su paciente.
