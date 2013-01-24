Philips - Haz clic aquí para ir a la página de inicio
Respironics Circuito de filtro NIV

Respironics Circuito NIV

Circuito de filtro NIV

El circuito NIV Respironics filtra el gas exhalado que sale del circuito del paciente a través del puerto de exhalación. Rentable y fácil de utilizar.

Caracteristicas
Filtro expiratorio || Cross-contamination

Filtro expiratorio protege a los médicos y a la familia

La dispersión de partícula del puerto de exhalación puede ser una fuente de contaminación cruzada. El circuito NIV filtra el gas exhalado, sin afectar el rendimiento del ventilador o la respiración del paciente.
Un empaque || Easy to use

Un empaque proporciona una solución completa

Los médicos pueden retirar o colocar el filtro en cualquier momento sin afectar la respiración de su paciente.
