Buscar términos
QLAB 10 está diseñado para facilitar la obtención de los datos que necesita y tomar decisiones que pueden resultar en eficiencias y cuidado del paciente de calidad. Visualice e interrogue acerca de los datos con el carrito acoplado o no, con el objeto de mejorar las eficiencias del flujo de trabajo del departamento.
Solicitar contacto
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Cuantificación cardiaca 3D (3DQ)
Grosor medio de la íntima (IMT)
Navegador de válvula mitralᴬᴵ (MVNᴬᴵ)
Cuantificación 3D cardiaca avanzada (3DQQA)
Región de interés (ROI)
Cálculos de fracción de eyección precisas y rápidas
Cuantificación de deformación (SQ)
Cuantificación automática A.I. de movimiento cardiaco (a2DQA.I.)
Menos suposiciones al diagnosticar isquemia
Cuantificación automática A.I. de movimiento cardiaco (aCMQA.I.)
Gestión de los pacientes con falla cardiaca
CMQ Stress
Cuantificación probada
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand