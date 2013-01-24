Inicio
QLAB 10 está diseñado para facilitar la obtención de los datos que necesita y tomar decisiones que pueden resultar en eficiencias y cuidado del paciente de calidad. Visualice e interrogue acerca de los datos con el carrito acoplado o no, con el objeto de mejorar las eficiencias del flujo de trabajo del departamento.

Cuantificación cardiaca 3D (3DQ)

Visualiza, corta y despliega volúmenes 3D y mide distancias y áreas de visualizaciones 2D MRP para obtener volumen LV biplano, fracción de eyección (EF) y cálculos de masa LV. Manipula planos 2D para EF 2D biplano más preciso sin acortamiento
Grosor medio de la íntima (IMT)

Medición de grosor de medio de la íntima carótida automático. Fácil y rápido acceso a los datos IMT
Navegador de válvula mitralᴬᴵ (MVNᴬᴵ)

Herramienta guiada fácil de utilizar para proporcionar una lista integral de MV y sus mediciones y cálculos anatómicos de apoyo. Requiere un volumen de Live 3D TEE. Modelo fácil de interpretar en ocho pasos guiados. Más mediciones básicas relacionadas con el anillo y la valva pueden adquirirse en sólo cuatro pasos.
Cuantificación 3D cardiaca avanzada (3DQQA)

Mide los volumenes endocardicos LV, volumen de embolia (SV) y fracción de eyección 3D real (EF), con un borde de detección semiautomático en espacio 3D. Ofrece evaluación de tiempo para cada uno de los 17 volúmenes regionales y determina un índice de sincronicidad para todos los segmentos de volúmenes o un grupo seleccionable por el usuario de segmentos de volumen. Q-App semiautomática para medir la fracción de eyección 3D global sin suposición geométrica. También proporciona información de tiempo simultáneo para evaluación de fallas cardíacas.
Región de interés (ROI)

Este complemento permite el contraste eco y extrae imágenes a color de los datos acústicos de las imágenes
Cálculos de fracción de eyección precisas y rápidas

Un componente esencial en casi todos los examenes eco, la fracción de eyección está entre los parámetros ecocardiográficos principales predictivos de disfunción ventricular izquierda inminente y deterioro clínico, y es un factor importante para considerar cuando se planea la corrección quirúrgica. La serie de soluciones QLAB para fracción de eyección (EF); Cuantificación cardiaca automatizada 2Dᴬᴵ – a2DQᴬᴵ, Cuantificación de movimiento cardiaco automatizadaᴬᴵ – aCMQᴬᴵ, Cuantificación cardiaca 3D – 3DQ, cuantificación cardiaca avanzada 3D - 3DQ avanzada
Cuantificación de deformación (SQ)

Proporciona datos funcionales para velocidades Doppler de tejido de color, desplazamiento, deformación y tasa de deformación
Cuantificación automática A.I. de movimiento cardiaco (a2DQA.I.)

Detección automática de borde de LV. Acceso rápido a EF 2D y volúmenes. Seleccione entre el método Simpson biplano/ TMAD (con movimiento anular). La herramienta ideal de todo laboratorio de ecografía, a2DQᴬᴵ brinda 2D EFcon un click en cada paciente sin ningún rastreo manual. TMAD proporciona un índice válido que correlaciona con EF, lo cual es especialmente útil en los pacientes técnicamente difíciles..
Menos suposiciones al diagnosticar isquemia

La tensión de eco puede ser la primera línea de defensa al diagnosticar isquemia. Pero si el estudio no es concluyente, desperdicia tiempo de diagnóstico y tratamiento. Philips ha desarrollado tecnologías de sistemas ecográficos que facilitan la obtención de las imágenes que necesita para resultados concluyentes. Los cristales PureWave producen una calidad de imagen excepcional a frecuencias de 1 a 5 MHz, lo que permite la adquisición de imágenes de pacientes técnicamente difíciles con excelente penetración y pocos artefactos. El transductor X5-1 xMATRIX con iRotate proporciona un modo innovador para completar el protocolo de ecografía en condiciones de estrés desde la misma ventana sin mover el transductor.
Cuantificación automática A.I. de movimiento cardiaco (aCMQA.I.)

Con base en el rastreo de partículas 2D. Rastrea automáticamente una ROI basado en la visualización anatómica seleccionada y genera mediciones en funciones miocardicas regionales y globales. Proporciona una tabla de 17 segmentos y una variedad de indicaciones de forma de onda. La fracción de eyección LV (EF) y volumen sistólico (ESV) y el volumen diastólico final (EDV) también se proporcionan. Un modo fácil y rápido de adquirir EF y GLS al mismo tiempo en las imágenes adquiridas.
Gestión de los pacientes con falla cardiaca

La terapia de resincronización cardiaca puede mejorar las tasas de supervivencia de falla cardiaca en pacientes que responden a esta terapia. Sin embargo, el método establecido de evaluación no siempre predice una respuesta positiva, lo que resulta en un uso ineficaz de una terapia cara. Cualquier nuevo método de evaluación debe integrarse fácilmente en los estudios eco estándar. QLAB ofrece herramientas de cuantificación avanzadas y amplias, 2D y 3D para evaluar a los pacientes con falla cardiaca aprovechando el grosor medio de íntima (IMT), cuantificación de movimiento cardiaco automatizado - aCQMAI, cuantificación 3D cardiaca avanzada - 3DQ avanzado
CMQ Stress

Basado en la tecnología de rastreo de partículas 2D, proporciona un método para evaluar la función global, regional y local cardiaca en reposo y ejercicio pico. Interfaz rápida y fácil de utilizar diseñada específicamente para examenes ecográficos bajo estrés.
Cuantificación probada

QLAB es para usted si está interesado en cuantificación probada de exámenes que son fáciles de realizar, más reproducibles y proporcionan nuevos niveles de información clínica. Si desea visualizar, manipular y medir series de datos en 3D con reporte de medición integral. Si tiene la necesidad de herramientas de análisis de imagen avanzada para cuantificación 2D y 3D y cuantificación Doppler a color y estudios de contraste. Si desea visualizar y renderizar imagenes cardiacas fuera del carrito, y cuantificación avanzada en 2D, color y 3D con la capacidad de crear archivos BMP, TIF, JPG, MOV, WMV y AVI de manera fácil y rápida.

