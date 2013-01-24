Inicio
IntelliSpace Sistemas perinatales de información

IntelliSpace Perinatal

Sistemas perinatales de información

Philips IntelliSpace Perinatal, un sistema de manejo de información obstétrica, está diseñado para proporcionar cubrimiento completo durante la atención obstétrica - desde la primera visita preparto hasta el parto y las visitas de seguimiento posparto.

Caracteristicas
Vigilancia enfocada en el paciente || Agiliza el flujo de trabajo

La vigilancia enfocada en el paciente unifica los registros del paciente

IntelliSpace Perinatal proporciona un registro clínico completo de la atención para la madre y el recién nacido. Las funciones de vigilancia presentan información que es transmitida desde los monitores fetales y fetales/maternos y genera alertas para eventos críticos. Philips trabajó con el Departamento de Obstetricia y el Laboratorio de Ciencia Computacional del Hospital General de Massachusetts¹, incorporando su conocimiento, experticia y años de experiencia en el desarrollo de IntelliSpace Perinatal.
Sistema de alerta y almacenamiento || Mejora las comunicaciones y la

Sistema de alerta y almacenamiento para soportar la excelencia clínica

Los monitores fetales y maternos Philips, transductores inalámbricos, y el sistema de información del departamento abarcan el continuo de atención obstétrica. Nuestras tecnologías están diseñadas para contribuir a la eficiencia mejorada del personal y soportar el entorno del paciente. El sistema de alerta de la traza fetal básico y avanzado lo hace consciente inmediatamente de los eventos críticos. Display IntelliSpace Perinatal alerta incluso cuando otras aplicaciones clínicas no están en uso - no se requiere un PC especializado.
Acceso universal a la información || Agiliza el flujo de trabajo

El acceso universal a la información mejora la eficiencia

Se puede acceder a IntelliSpace Perinatal virtualmente siempre que se necesite la información del paciente - desde la cabecera del paciente y la sala de partos, la estación central, la sala de enfermería y el hogar u oficina del médico. El acceso fácil a información bien organizada mejora la eficiencia, lo que le permite concentrar más atención en los pacientes y alcanzar la mejor calidad de atención.
Interconexión || Mejora las comunicaciones y la

Interconexión para mejorar la eficiencia y ayudar a reducir errores

El vínculo ADT basado en HL7 permite descargar datos demográficos del HIS y puede reportar transferencias y descargas al HIS. Se puede integrar totalmente IntelliSpace Perinatal al la infraestructura del dominio MS del hospital, incluyendo la autentificación del usuario a través de los servicios Microsoft Active Directory. HL7 export puede enviar un conjunto configurable de datos de diagrama de flujo incluyendo signos vitales, parámetros derivados de la frecuencia cardíaca fetal, alertas y notas a sistemas de historiales de terceras partes.
Diseño modular || Agiliza el flujo de trabajo

Diseño modular para flexibilidad y eficiencia

El sistema es altamente escalable. Se puede configurar como un sistema simple de prueba de no esfuerzo (NST), como una solución de vigilancia de departamento centralizada y como una solución completa de departamento de vigilancia en el punto de atención y de historiales, que permite la elaboración de historiales fetales, maternos y de recién nacidos en cada pie de cama.
Acceso remoto || Mejora las comunicaciones y la

El acceso remoto mejora la capacidad de respuesta clínica

Un proveedor de atención autorizado puede ganar acceso de escritura/lectura a IntelliSpace Perinatal desde cualquier PC en el LAN del hospital (departamento OB u oficina del médico) o remotamente a través de una conexión segura desde el hogar.
Corre paralelamente con otras aplicac... || Mejora las comunicaciones y la

Corre paralelamente con otras aplicaciones para mayor conveniencia

IntelliSpace Perinatal corre paralelamente con aplicaciones de terceros y se puede minimizar a un ícono mientras que los usuarios trabajan con otras aplicaciones. El ícono, que siempre está visible, registra situaciones de alerta, y proporciona recordatorios de historial para tareas con límite de tiempo.
Alta disponibilidad || Mejora las comunicaciones y la

Alta disponibilidad para preservar el funcionamiento

La opción de alta disponibilidad de IntelliSpace Perinatal se basa en un servidor de espera caliente que toma la recopilación, vigilancia, alerta e historiales de datos en caso de que el servidor primario no se encuentre disponible.
Seguridad de los datos || Mejora las comunicaciones y la

Seguridad de los datos para proteger información sensible

IntelliSpace Perinatal ayuda a su hospital a cumplir con confidencialidad y seguridad las regulaciones a través de muchas características integradas. Incluye autenticación estándar de usuario y datos así como autenticación de usuario a través del servicio Microsoft® Active Directory. Los trazos Audit rastrean cuáles registros de pacientes fueron accedidos y por quién, y rastrean todos los cambios clínicos de configuración. Se proporciona seguridad física y recuperación en caso de desastre. Se crean alias de los pacientes y está soportado el reporte habitual.
TIS certificada por la ONC || Mejora las comunicaciones y la

La TIS certificada por la ONC cumple los estándares de la industria

El EHR modular de Philips IntelliSpace Perinatal ha sido certificado por una entidad autorizada de certificación de la ONC de acuerdo con los criterios aplicables de certificación adoptados por la Secretaría de Salud y Servicios Humanos. Esta certificación no representa un respaldo de Departamento de Salud y Servicios Humanos de los EE. UU.
  • 1Un hospital afiliado a la Escuela de Medicina de Harvard.
  • Microsoft es una marca registrada de Microsoft Corporation en los Estados Unidos y/o otros países.

