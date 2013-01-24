Buscar términos
Philips IntelliSpace Perinatal, un sistema de manejo de información obstétrica, está diseñado para proporcionar cubrimiento completo durante la atención obstétrica - desde la primera visita preparto hasta el parto y las visitas de seguimiento posparto.
La vigilancia enfocada en el paciente unifica los registros del paciente
Sistema de alerta y almacenamiento para soportar la excelencia clínica
El acceso universal a la información mejora la eficiencia
Interconexión para mejorar la eficiencia y ayudar a reducir errores
Diseño modular para flexibilidad y eficiencia
El acceso remoto mejora la capacidad de respuesta clínica
Corre paralelamente con otras aplicaciones para mayor conveniencia
Alta disponibilidad para preservar el funcionamiento
Seguridad de los datos para proteger información sensible
La TIS certificada por la ONC cumple los estándares de la industria
