DuraDiagnost Sistemas de radiografía digital

DuraDiagnost

Sistemas de radiografía digital

Con sistemas de radiografía digital que combinan de forma razonable las funciones y las responsabilidades presupuestarias, sus pacientes se beneficiarán de exploraciones rápidas y sencillas. Su centro obtendrá la reputación de calidad que ofrece la tecnología Philips de eficacia probada gracias a sus servicios de adquisición de imágenes fiables.

Como proveedor de soluciones DXR totales, Philips cuenta con el sistema apropiado prácticamente para cualquier necesidad. Nuestro sistema DuraDiagnost encaja perfectamente en nuestros productos, ya que ofrece imágenes de RD de gama alta en entornos de menor gravedad.
Nuestra exclusiva consola de trabajo Eleva se ha desarrollado junto con médicos para responder a las necesidades de los usuarios de radiología. Es la misma interfaz de usuario estandarizada que se encuentra en todos los sistemas de radiografía digital de gama alta de Philips. Los ajustes preestablecidos y los perfiles de usuario personalizados dan como resultado un flujo de trabajo más automatizado. Las imágenes quedan disponibles en pantalla en cuestión de pocos segundos.
Obtenga imágenes digitales coherentes y de gran calidad con el detector inalámbrico portátil SkyPlate. Emplea tecnología de yoduro de cesio (Csl) para reproducir las funciones de imagen de los sistemas de RD de gama alta de Philips. El poco peso de SkyPlate también marca un estándar en el sector para su uso cuando lo necesite, de manera fija o portátil.
Sus equilibrados componentes se pueden mover a su posición de forma rápida y sencilla con mínimo esfuerzo. La flexible capacidad de movimiento y las asas y controles diseñados ergonómicamente ahorran más tiempo y esfuerzo.
UNIQUE optimiza todos los eslabones de la cadena de adquisición de imágenes. Armoniza los niveles de contraste, resalta los detalles borrosos y adapta los parámetros para ofrecer numerosos detalles y diversas imágenes dinámicas, al tiempo que mantiene una apariencia natural y sin artefactos.
Acceda a un flujo de trabajo eficaz que supone una mayor rentabilidad de la inversión. La configuración doble del detector admite una gran variedad de exámenes en una única sala de radiografía digital.
Es la oportunidad económica de acceder al flujo de trabajo de RD. Un componente fundamental de este sistema de gran rendimiento es SkyPlate, un detector portátil inalámbrico y ligero (2,8 kg [6,2 lb]), del tamaño de un chasis, que se puede usar en una amplia variedad de exploraciones.
Consiga la gran fiabilidad a la que está acostumbrado, junto con funciones que mejoran aún más la atención sanitaria. La sala para exploraciones de tórax es fácil de usar y aumenta la comodidad del paciente, al tiempo que permite una colocación rápida del paciente. Así se logra reducir el tiempo de las exploraciones.
La geometría flexible del arco en U ofrece un rango muy flexible de movimientos, lo que convierte un espacio pequeño en una sala de exploración de RD eficaz y multifunción. Realice todas las exploraciones de RD generales en pacientes que estén sentados, de pie o en decúbito supino.Sala para centrarse en DuraDiagnost.
Realice fácilmente la gama completa de estudios radiográficos digitales en posición decúbito supino en una sala. Es una opción muy asequible para una segunda sala. Solo tiene que girar el tubo rotatorio de rayos X para explorar a los pacientes que estén en la cama o salvar los ángulos de proyección más difíciles.

