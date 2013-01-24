Inicio
Efficia Desfibrilador/monitor

Efficia DFM100

Desfibrilador/monitor

El desfibrilador/monitor DFM100 es un dispositivo asequible, confiable y fácil de utilizar, diseñado para cumplir consistentemente las demandas de atención al paciente en el ambiente prehospitalario y hospitalario.

Caracteristicas
En el centro de su respuesta a emergencias de atención crítica

En el centro de su respuesta a emergencias de atención crítica

Para proporcionar altos niveles de atención, usted necesita tomar decisiones rápidas e informadas - en el escenario de una emergencia y a través de todo el curso del tratamiento. Usted necesita que sus equipos sean fáciles de utilizar cuando usted atiende a un paciente, desarrollos de monitoreo de la condición del paciente durante el transporte al hospital y cuando usted atiende a su paciente en el hospital.
El cuidado que importa, cuando importa

El cuidado que importa, cuando importa

El desfibrilador/monitor DFM100 está diseñado para ayudarle a cumplir las demandas de atención al paciente en el ambiente prehospitalario y hospitalario. Con la tecnología de Philips probada en campo, el Efficia DFM100 ofrece funciones esenciales con un conjunto de características escalables y costo mejorado de propiedad, lo que le permite mejorar la atención al paciente, en cualquier lugar que este se encuentre.
Confiable y fácil de utilizar

Confiable y fácil de utilizar

Hemos diseñado el Efficia DFM100 para cumplir las necesidades de los profesionales de atención de vida básica y avanzada El dispositivo indica de forma proactiva su preparación para el uso y estado de energía - lo que le da una indicación clara de que el dispositivo está listo para el uso inmediato. La unidad también es pequeña, ligera y fácil de transportar con un estuche opcional resistente y envolvente.
Desfibrilación

Desfibrilación

Controles intuitivos y avisos de voz le guían a través de los pasos de ubicación de las almohadillas y la desfibrilación del paciente, con la opción del modo de AED para profesionales básicos de atención de vida. Los profesionales avanzados de atención de vida pueden aprovechar la flexibilidad total de las opciones de tratamiento para aplicar la desfibrilación o acoplar el tratamiento al paciente.
Monitoreo

Monitoreo

Electrodos ergonómicos y el manejo efectivo de cables en el paciente facilitan el control del ECG del paciente, SpO2, presión sanguínea y CO2 al final de la espiración, para tomar decisiones informadas en la escena y en el hospital, para la atención continua mientras el paciente es estabilizado y durante el transporte.
Entrega

Entrega

El Efficia DFM100 utiliza los mismos puertos para mediciones clínicas que los monitores del paciente Philips, de tal forma que no se desperdicia tiempo aplicando diferentes conjuntos y cables de contactos al paciente en el momento de su llegada al hospital. El Efficia DFM100 también recopila y establece tendencias de los datos durante hasta 8 horas de monitoreo continuo, para la documentación de incidentes y la revisión del caso.
Mejorando el costo de propiedad

Mejorando el costo de propiedad

El Efficia DFM100 le ayuda a proporcionar atención a un precio asequible. Comienza con la calidad y confiabilidad probada en más de un millón de desfibriladores Philips vendidos alrededor del mundo. El indicador patentado "Listo para el uso" de Philips evita la evaluación frecuente por parte de los técnicos. Los resultados de la evaluación son almacenados, lo que le da un año de documentación de evaluaciones automatizadas para sus registros. Las configuraciones del dispositivo van de desfibrilador básico a un desfib/monitor completamente funcional. Con la opción de monitoreo de EtCO2 del Efficia DFM100, usted puede compartir los módulos entre sus dispositivos para ahorros significativos. El DFM100 también puede utilizar los nuevos consumibles de monitoreo del paciente de Efficia rebajados de precio, y tiene la habilidad de ayudarle a controlar sus costos de capacitación y servicio.

Dependable and easy-to-use  

Readiness:

The Efficia DFM100 signals its readiness with an active, flashing hourglass that shows the results of automated self tests, and front-panel LEDS that indicate power status—giving you a clear indication the device is ready for immediate use.

Response:

The Efficia DFM100 is small, lightweight and easy to carry with optional ruggadized, wrap-around carrying case –you can rapidly bring the device to the patient’s side.

Defibrillation:

Intuitive controls and clear voice prompts guide you through the steps of defibrillating the patient, with AED mode for basic life support providers. Advanced life support providers can choose therapeutic options using the SmartSelect knob to navigate quickly to deliver defibrillation or pacing therapy to the patient.

Monitoring:

The Efficia DFM100 uses the same ports for clinical measurements as Philips patient monitors, so no time is wasted applying different lead sets and cables to the patient on arrival in the hospital.

Handover:

The Efficia DFM100 collects and trends data for up to 8 hours of continuous monitoring, for incident documentation and case review.

Especificaciones

General
General
Dimensiones aproximadas
  • 23,5 cm (Alto) x 29 cm (Ancho) x 20,5 cm (Prof.); 9,25 pulg (Alto) x 11,4 pulg (Ancho) x 8 pulg (Prof.)
Peso aproximado (sin la batería)
  • 5,66 kg; 12,5 lbs
Posición estándar de funcionamiento
  • Hasta un metro (3 pies) del dispositivo
Alimentación
  • Batería de iones Litio recargable; alimentación AC utilizando una conexión a tierra protectora
Pantalla
Pantalla
Tamaño
  • Aproximadamente 7 pulgadas (17,8 cm) en un área diagonal de visualización
Tipo
  • TFT LCD a color
Resolución
  • 800 x 480 pixeles (VGA) con 32 niveles de luminosidad por color
Tiempo de visualización de onda
  • 6,5 seg ± 10%
Velocidad de barrido
  • 25 mm/s ± 10% nominal (traza estacionaria; borrador de barrido) para ECG y SpO2; la onda del capnograma es 6.25 mm/s ± 10%
Desfibrilador
Desfibrilador
Onda
  • Exponencial truncado bifásico; parámetros de onda ajustados como función de la impedancia del paciente
Aplicación de descarga
  • A través de almohadillas o paletas de electrodos multifuncionales
Series de descarga
  • Escalada de energía configurable en una serie Detección de Contactos Desconectados e PCI
Detección para almohadillas/paletas
  • Aplicar 500 nA de tensión eficaz (571 Hz); 200 uA de tensión eficaz (32 KHz)
Tiempos de carga
  • • Menos de 5 segundos al nivel de energía recomendado para adultos (150 Joules) con una batería nueva totalmente cargada instalada • Menos de 6 segundos al nivel de energía seleccionado (hasta 200 Joules) con una batería nueva totalmente cargada instalada • Menos de 15 al nivel de energía seleccionado mientras esté conectado solamente a la alimentación AC • El dispositivo se enciende en el modo de desfibrilación manual listo para aplicar una descarga en menos de: • 15 segundos con una batería nueva totalmente cargada • El dispositivo se enciende en el modo de desfibrilación manual listo para aplicar una descarga en menos de: • 24 segundos con una batería nueva totalmente cargada, incluso después de 15 descargas de energía máxima
Rango de impedancia del paciente
  • Mínimo: 25 Ohm (desfibrilación interna); 15 Ohm (desfibrilación externa) - Máximo: 250 Ohm. El rango de funcionamiento real puede exceder estos valores

Folleto

  • El Efficia DFM100 no está disponible en todas las regiones; por favor verifique con su representante Philips para mayor información.
  • El Efficia DFM100 no está disponible para la venta en Norteamérica

