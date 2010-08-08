Inicio
Monitores asequibles, con gran funcionalidad Efficia CM Series

Monitores asequibles, con gran funcionalidad

Efficia CM Series

Cuando tanto el presupuesto y la calidad son importantes, la elección es monitores de pacientes Efficia CM Series. En sintonía con sus necesidades, ofrecemos un rango de valor de monitores de pacientes respaldados por nuestros algoritmos de medición de eficacia comprobada.

Monitor con comodidad y valor

Algoritmos de medición fisiológica comprobados y funcionalidades esenciales están ahora a su alcance. Con el flujo de trabajo en mente, los monitores Efficia están diseñados para ser portátiles y de uso intuitivo. Se puede acceder a la mayoría de las funciones en tres clics o menos.
Atención eficiente

Con monitores de pacientes Efficia CM, puede estar seguro de que usted está entregando atención de calidad eficiente y al mismo tiempo permanecer dentro de su presupuesto. Es lo mejor de ambos mundos: la funcionalidad y la innovación que espera de Philips, y el valor que usted necesita.
Contiene sus costos, no sus capacidades

Puede que este sintiendo la presión constante de satisfacer las demandas clínicas con un presupuesto ajustado - o las presiones de la actual clima económico. De cualquier manera, usted confía en la calidad de su monitorización de pacientes y la información que necesita para tomar decisiones de gestión de pacientes. Ahora no hay necesidad de una compensar.
La calidad del rendimiento que puede confiar

Los monitores de pacientes Efficia utilizan las mismas mediciones fisiológicas de Philips que ya ayudar a controlar más de 200 millones de pacientes cada año._x000D_ _x000D_ Monitores Efficia se centran en la funcionalidad de supervisión del núcleo. Esto significa que puede acceder a las funciones que necesita a un precio de compra y un costo total de propiedad que puede justificar .

  • Time-tested physiological measurements relied on for over 200 million patients every year
  • Reliable Philips Efficia consumables, available in cost-effective bundles or through a delivery service that helps simplify your ordering logistics

 

 

  • Solidly built and reliable, able to handle heavy workloads, physical knocks and electrostatic interference
  • Ready for plug-and-play connectivity to Philips Efficia central monitoring
  • Built-in HL7 connectivity to interface with hospital Information systems

The real ROI in patient monitoring is in the quality of your patient care. Fifty years of patient monitoring experience has helped us to develop a close understanding of clinical workflows and staff needs. Using these insights we’ve designed Efficia monitors to be easy to use, so you can provide effective patient care.

Our intuitive Efficia user interface helps you get up and running quickly. Even clinicians with minimal experience are ready to use monitors after a ‘quick start’ session. Minimizing training time is vital, especially with temporary staff. And when you’re confident using equipment, you have more time for patient care.

We understand how important ongoing costs are to your overall ROI. From the outset, we encourage you to work with us to define your exact needs. You can stay confident of your investment with warranties that keep support costs low as well as access to ongoing support from a local services team (ask your sales contact for details).

Efficia CM Series
SureSigns VM Series

  • La serie Efficia CM no está disponible en todas las zonas geográficas; consulte con su representante de Philips para obtener más información.
  • La CM Series Efficia no está a la venta en América del Norte.

