View the video to learn more about Philips Visibility Solutions for clinical mobility: CareEvent, Mobile Caregiver and PIIC iX
Buscar términos
La solución CareEvent para la gestión de sucesos incluye una aplicación móvil que envía las alarmas directamente a su smartphone, así podrá actuar rápidamente y tomar decisiones informadas cuando sea necesario.
Solicitar contacto
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Envío de alarmas con contexto clínico directamente al smartphone
Más información sobre las alarmas gracias a los datos e informes del personal sanitario
Priorización y transmisión de alarmas mediante comunicación por sockets
Acceso a los datos como ayuda en la toma de decisiones
Comunicación y colaboración
Envío de alarmas con contexto clínico directamente al smartphone
Más información sobre las alarmas gracias a los datos e informes del personal sanitario
Priorización y transmisión de alarmas mediante comunicación por sockets
Acceso a los datos como ayuda en la toma de decisiones
Comunicación y colaboración
Ver producto
Ver producto
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand