View the video to learn more about Philips Visibility Solutions for clinical mobility: CareEvent, Mobile Caregiver and PIIC iX
Proporcionar información oportuna al personal de atención, esté donde esté, es un factor crítico para prestar una atención resolutiva de alta calidad. El cuidador móvil de Philips IntelliVue ofrece acceso móvil a la información de monitoreo del paciente desde prácticamente cualquier parte.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Conecta a los médicos en todo momento y mejora la productividad
Solución de Philips o de terceras partes para flexibilidad
Reúne los datos históricos de monitoreo del paciente y los que se dan en tiempo real para brindar un
Vistas del paciente configurables basadas en el protocolo del hospital
Aplicación móvil no diagnóstica para revisar los datos del paciente
