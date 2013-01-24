Inicio
IntelliVue Aplicación móvil para datos de monitoreo del paciente

IntelliVue Cuidador móvil

Aplicación móvil para datos de monitoreo del paciente

Proporcionar información oportuna al personal de atención, esté donde esté, es un factor crítico para prestar una atención resolutiva de alta calidad. El cuidador móvil de Philips IntelliVue ofrece acceso móvil a la información de monitoreo del paciente desde prácticamente cualquier parte.

Caracteristicas
Conecta a los médicos en todo momento y mejora la productividad

Los médicos siempre están yendo de un lugar a otro y con el cuidador móvil pueden lograr que la información de sus pacientes viaje con ellos. El cuidador móvil soporta el acceso móvil para médicos, lo que permite recuperar datos de monitoreo desde ubicaciones remotas dentro o fuera del hospital, informando decisiones prácticamente desde cualquier parte.
Solución de Philips o de terceras partes para flexibilidad

El cuidador móvil se adapta a sus planes estratégicos de IT y es compatible con dispositivos móviles populares como parte de estrategias BYOD (traiga su propio dispositivo). El cuidador móvil puede utilizar un servidor de intercambio de datos proporcionado por Philips o terceras partes.
Reúne los datos históricos de monitoreo del paciente y los que se dan en tiempo real para brindar un

Los médicos pueden revisar las ondas y parámetros fisiológicos monitoreados de forma central y revisar en retrospectiva los datos de la alarma y de ondas en sus teléfonos inteligentes o tabletas, siempre que esté disponible el acceso.
Vistas del paciente configurables basadas en el protocolo del hospital

La lista de pacientes es configurable y depende del usuario. Puede listar todos los pacientes a los que el médico tiene acceso con base en la política del hospital para el acceso a usuarios. El tiempo de activación del protector de pantalla del sistema está configurado globalmente para todos los usuarios con el fin de proteger la privacidad del paciente.
Aplicación móvil no diagnóstica para revisar los datos del paciente

El cuidador móvil de IntelliVue es una aplicación móvil no diagnóstica prevista para ser usada por profesionales médicos entrenados, solo para fines de revisión. El software puede mostrar información fisiológica y otra información del paciente derivada de monitores de pacientes Philips compatibles y de los sistemas del centro de información Philips IntelliVue.

 

