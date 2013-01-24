Inicio
Philips - Haz clic aquí para ir a la página de inicio

Buscar términos

CareEvent Sistema de gestión de sucesos

CareEvent

Sistema de gestión de sucesos

Buscar productos similares

La solución CareEvent para la gestión de sucesos incluye una aplicación móvil que envía las alarmas directamente a su smartphone, así podrá actuar rápidamente y tomar decisiones informadas cuando sea necesario.

Contáctenos
  • iPhone es una marca registrada de Apple Inc. en EE. UU. y en otros países. Android es una marca registrada de Google Inc.
Caracteristicas
Envío de alarmas con contexto clínico directamente al smartphone

Envío de alarmas con contexto clínico directamente al smartphone

CareEvent envía alarmas (hasta un máximo de cuatro valores numéricos, cuatro formas de onda y otros datos asociados) directamente a su smartphone iPhone® o Android™. Mediante este contexto clínico, podrá determinar la validez y la prioridad de la alarma, y tomar una decisión informada para responder a la situación, derivarla a un compañero o determinar si no requiere acción.
Más información sobre las alarmas gracias a los datos e informes del personal sanitario

Más información sobre las alarmas gracias a los datos e informes del personal sanitario

Los informes del personal sanitario y los datos de alarmas de CareEvent ayudan a comprender las condiciones que han desencadenado dichas alarmas. El análisis de estos datos ayuda a reducir el número de alarmas molestas y las que no requieren atención, así como realizar un seguimiento del progreso de las actuaciones.
Priorización y transmisión de alarmas mediante comunicación por sockets

Priorización y transmisión de alarmas mediante comunicación por sockets

La comunicación por sockets agiliza la comunicación entre PIC iX y CareEvent. Las alarmas críticas de prioridad más alta se envían al instante y el sistema acusa recibo de la recepción de dichos mensajes.
Acceso a los datos como ayuda en la toma de decisiones

Acceso a los datos como ayuda en la toma de decisiones

La consulta de los datos de CareEvent permite acceder a información para la ayuda a la toma de decisiones relacionadas con el personal y a establecer buenas prácticas. Asimismo, permite analizar el comportamiento de las alarmas y el cumplimiento de las distintas políticas.
Comunicación y colaboración

Comunicación y colaboración

Los mensajes de texto protegidos permiten la comunicación entre profesionales a través de la aplicación CareEvent para móvil. Mediante los mensajes protegidos, se puede enviar un suceso de alarma completo (incluida la forma de onda desplazable) como documento adjunto, lo que favorece la colaboración de todo el equipo.

Documentación

Folleto (1)

Folleto

 

View the video to learn more about Philips Visibility Solutions for clinical mobility: CareEvent, Mobile Caregiver and PIIC iX
  • iPhone es una marca registrada de Apple Inc. en EE. UU. y en otros países. Android es una marca registrada de Google Inc.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand
¿Es usted profesional sanitario?
No olvide seleccionar la casilla
Validar Cancelar

Aviso:

La información incluida en esta página web está dirigida a profesionales de la salud.