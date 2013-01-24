Save time, speed review, and improve your workflow with this advanced viewing solution. IntelliSpace PACS Radiology helps you keep pace with the growing number of complex radiology studies by reducing the steps to view and interpret studies.
IntelliSpace PACS Radiology has an intuitive graphical user interface that provides quick access to a patient's radiological history, including diagnostic reports, exam notes, clinical history, and images to save time.
Smart display
Smart display improves image handling
Explore anatomy, pathology, and even physiology with speed and confidence. Universal X-ray exams are automatically stacked. Ultrasound exams are displayed in page mode with auto-play loops. MR multi-dimensional series are automatically split. Smart display handles your data intelligently and improves workflow.
Customizable tools
Customizable tools suit your personal preferences
You can easily configure the application environment based on your preferences.
Advanced hangings
Advanced hangings for all types of data
Hangings feature multi-volume linked displays, 3D navigators, multi-dynamic splitting, and 4D movie visualization. Easy-to-build, advanced visualization powered hangings feature drag, drop, and save functionality.
Mammography display
Mammography display optimizes display layout
IntelliSpace PACS Radiology optimizes viewing conditions when inverting or windowing, and reduces the need to zoom.
Smart exception handling
Smart exception handling for more versatility
Drag and drop extra images into your hanging or save it as a new hanging if you want to. IntelliSpace PACS Radiology improves workflow flexibility.
Teaching and presentation features
Teaching and presentation features improve communication
Communication among colleagues is enhanced with persistent presentation states, "drag and drop", and multi-page organization.
Smart ad hoc compare
Smart ad hoc compare makes exam comparison easy
Drag and drop entire exams to the screen for an effortless automatic exam compare.
Workflow features
Workflow features streamline viewing tasks
IntelliSpace PACS Radiology has several features that simplify and speed up workflow. Improve your productivity through shared worklists of exams for presentations, and OR or ICU scheduling.
Easy sharing
Easy sharing enhances collaboration
Save your results in a preset freestyle movie or secondary capture bookmark to show referring physicians and improve ease of communication.
Philips iSyntax technology
Philips iSyntax technology for advanced rendering
Based on mathematical representations of images called wavelets, iSyntax allows just-in-time delivery of image data for rapid access. Diagnostic-quality images are delivered over your existing network, making large infrastructure upgrades unnecessary. iSyntax brings full advanced rendering performance to your desktop.
Advanced clinical and workflow tools
Advanced clinical and workflow tools enhance productivity
IntelliSpace PACS Radiology can be expanded with the other IntelliSpace PACS solutions. This rich portfolio of applications features advanced workflow solutions, clinical applications, and solutions for communication and peer review management. All available through a single workstation, reducing the need for multiple, multi-vendor workstations.
