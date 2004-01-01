Buscar términos

iE33 xMATRIX S8-3t Micro TEE

Transducer

Buscar productos similares

The S8-3t is a miniaturized multiplane transducer designed specifically for the smallest patients. Micro transesophageal sector array. 8 to 3 MHz extended operating frequency range. Physical dimensions: Tip: 7.5 x 5.5 x 18.5 mm (width, height, length); Tip: 7.5 x 5.5 x 18.5 mm (width, height, length). Adult length gastroscope: 85 cm. Manually rotatable multiplane array from 0 to 180 degrees. Manual control of anterior and posterior flexion. 2D, steerable PW Doppler, CW Doppler, color Doppler, advanced XRES, M-mode, and harmonic imaging. Pediatric, including infants, and adult TEE applications: patients > 2.5 kg (5.5 lb).

Contáctenos
Características
-

-

-

-

-

-

-
  • -
Ver todas las características
-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Al hacer clic en el enlace, saldrá del sitio web oficial de Royal Philips ("Philips"). Todos los enlaces a sitios web de terceros que puedan aparecer en este sitio se proporcionan solo para su conveniencia y de ninguna manera representan una afiliación o respaldo de la información proporcionada en esos sitios web vinculados. Philips no ofrece declaraciones ni garantías de ningún tipo con respecto a los sitios web de terceros o la información contenida en ellos.

Entendido

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Al hacer clic en el enlace, saldrá del sitio web oficial de Royal Philips ("Philips"). Todos los enlaces a sitios web de terceros que puedan aparecer en este sitio se proporcionan solo para su conveniencia y de ninguna manera representan una afiliación o respaldo de la información proporcionada en esos sitios web vinculados. Philips no ofrece declaraciones ni garantías de ningún tipo con respecto a los sitios web de terceros o la información contenida en ellos.

Entendido

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. Todos los derechos reservados.

Nuestro sitio se puede visualizar mejor con la última versión de Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome o Firefox.

¿Es usted profesional sanitario?
No olvide seleccionar la casilla

La información de esta página web está dirigida exclusivamente a profesionales sanitarios. Al hacer clic en "Aceptar", declara que es profesional sanitario.

Haga clic en "Cancelar" para ser redirigido a la página web de Philips.

Aceptar Cancelar