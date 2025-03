HD15 S5-2 PureWave Sector Array Transducer

5 to 2 MHz extended operating frequency range. Field of view: 90°. 2D, steerable PW Doppler and CW Doppler, High-PRF Doppler, color Doppler, Tissue Doppler, XRES, Freehand 3D, and harmonic imaging including LVO. Cardiac, abdominal, TCD, obstetrics, fetal echo, and emergency medicine applications