CX30 L12-4 Broadband Linear Array Transducer

12 to 4 MHz extended frequency range. 2D, steerable PW Doppler, High PRF Doppler, Color Doppler, Color Power Angio, M-mode, SonoCT, advanced XRES, and multi-variate Harmonic Imaging. Regional anesthesia, vascular, superficial, musculoskeletal, lung, and trauma applications. Supports disposable infinite angle guide (gauges 14, 18, 20, 21/22, 25) and disposable AccuSite guide (gauges 18, 20 and 21).