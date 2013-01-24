Inicio
Our Site Planning Community offers additional, free content not found on this public website. Geared toward architects, engineers and contractors (AEC), the Site Planning Community is a valuable resource for in-depth site planning information including:
 

  • Handbooks – These handbooks are guides for those on your team involved in facility design and construction. They are available for each Philips imaging modality.
  • Standard Reference Drawings – Often referred to as ‘typicals’ these drawing packages are designed to show preferred room size, equipment placement, general equipment sizes and weights, system power consumption and system air conditioning. They are available in PDF andDWG formats.
  • Seismic Information – Your structural engineer-of-record may use Philips calculations (as a reference only) in order to develop their own load calculations for submission to all appropriate governing bodies.
  • Planning Guides – If you are new to site planning for medical imaging equipment, these guides provide a general overview of what is required.


Access to the Philips Site Planning Community is free and easy. Talk to your Philips Account Manager or sign up here for a password.

Al hacer clic en el enlace, saldrá del sitio web oficial de Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips"). Todos los enlaces a sitios web de terceros que puedan aparecer en este sitio se proporcionan solo para su conveniencia y de ninguna manera representan una afiliación o respaldo de la información proporcionada en esos sitios web vinculados. Philips no ofrece declaraciones ni garantías de ningún tipo con respecto a los sitios web de terceros o la información contenida en ellos.

Entendido

