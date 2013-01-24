Inicio
Diseñado para la cardiología.
Construido para mejorar los cuidados.

Cuantificación sólida, eficacia contrastada, con EPIQ CVx versión 5.0 de Philips

Como cardiólogo, tiene que elaborar diagnósticos fiables y precisos de una manera rápida, firme y reproducible. La solución de alto rendimiento EPIQ CVx 5.0 de Philips combina la experiencia en cardiología de Philips con las prestaciones de cuantificación de TOMTEC. Le ayuda a ampliar su capacidad de cuantificación, optimizando el flujo de trabajo cardiovascular y potenciando la calidad de la atención sanitaria que presta.
Póngase en contacto con nosotros hoy mismo para averiguar de qué forma el EPIQ CVx puede contribuir a una mayor calidad de los cuidados cardiovasculares que ofrece su unidad de cardiología.
Aumentar la fiabilidad del diagnóstico
con Philips y TOMTEC

AutoStrain
AutoStrain para VI, AI y VD

AutoStrain de TOMTEC ofrece mediciones específicas de strain longitudinal global (SLG) de VI, AI y VD con solo pulsar un botón. La tecnología de automatización avanzada como la que proporciona Auto View Recognition y Auto Contour Placement aporta reproducibilidad y velocidad, lo que le ayuda a incorporar el SLG en las intervenciones del día a día.
Leer el libro blanco
3Dstrain
3D Auto RV


3D Auto RV es una potente combinación de tecnologías innovadoras de Philips y TOMTEC que le permite medir de una forma sencilla y precisa volúmenes de VD en 3D y fracciones de eyección en apenas 15 segundos. 3D Auto RV admite mediciones detalladas en 3D y 2D en el mismo conjunto de datos de volúmenes para asegurar una mayor eficiencia del flujo de trabajo.

Leer el libro blanco
4D Mitral Valve Assessment (MVA)
4D Mitral Valve Assessment (MVA)

El software MVA de TOMTEC permite realizar el análisis cuantitativo dinámico de las estructuras anatómicas de la válvula mitral, el anillo mitral y la línea de cierre de las dos valvas. Además, proporciona mediciones completas y automáticas que permiten a los médicos cuantificar los hallazgos patológicos.
Optimizar el flujo de trabajo gracias a una interfaz de usuario personalizable

Personalización
Interfaz de usuario en 3D configurable para aplicaciones cardiológicas

Una pantalla táctil configurable reduce la necesidad de tener que deslizar el dedo para buscar los controles; de este modo, podrá dedicar toda su atención a la imagen y al paciente. Esta interfaz orientada a la cardiología le permite trabajar de una forma sistemática y adaptar la interfaz a su entorno para agilizar el examen.
Flujo de trabajo mediante ajustes predefinidos
Flujo de trabajo mediante ajustes predefinidos

EPIQ CVx 5.0 ofrece posibilidades de configuración en el nivel de los ajustes predefinidos tisulares (TSP), lo que le permite personalizar los controles adaptándolos a sus necesidades concretas. De esta manera se consigue un flujo de trabajo de examen optimizado que permite ahorrar un tiempo valioso durante un examen.
Potenciar el rendimiento de obtención de imágenescon la evaluación vascular 3D en tiempo real

Transductor
Transductor XL14-3 xMATRIX

El innovador transductor XL14 ofrece una alta reproducibilidad y uniformidad en el análisis de muestras de estenosis y admite una colocación precisa del volumen de la muestra de Doppler gracias a nuestro exclusivo sistema Doppler XPlane. Además, el visionado en 3D en tiempo real de gran calidad puede contribuir a facilitar la toma de decisiones clínicas y a mejorar la deliberación entre especialistas.
EPIQ CVxi, una versión ampliada para responder a las necesidades de los exámenes de ecocardiografía diagnóstica


EPIQ CVxi es una nueva dirección en el campo de la guía por ecocardiografía intervencionista que ofrece un nivel superior de rendimiento clínico en todos los procedimientos intervencionistas. EPIQ CVxi 5.0 también suma una serie de funciones como Dynamic HeartModel, además de las últimas soluciones de TOMTEC para los ventrículos izquierdo y derecho. Por otra parte, proporciona la flexibilidad necesaria para la realización de exámenes de diagnóstico fuera del laboratorio intervencionista.

Actualice su sistema para adaptarse a las exigencias de la ecocardiografía moderna


EPIQ CVx versión 5.0 de Philips es nuestra solución cardiovascular más avanzada hasta la fecha. Le permite experimentar un nivel excepcional de eficacia clínica en exámenes de ecocardiografía diagnóstica e intervencionista en una gran variedad de pacientes.

Nunca ha habido una ocasión mejora para actualizar su solución al estándar más reciente. Si desea más información acerca de las opciones disponibles, haga clic en el botón situado debajo.
Comprobar las opciones de actualización

Descargas

Folleto de EPIQ CVx
Ventajas de la actualización

