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Descatalogado

altavoz base

DS1400/12

2

| (21) Reseñas

Sonido que se adapta a tu hogar

Compatible con iPhone 5 y los últimos modelos de iPod a través del conector Lightning, el altavoz base DS1400 te ofrece un sonido fantástico. Para mayor versatilidad, dispone de un puerto USB para cargar un segundo dispositivo móvil, incluso cuando el iPod/iPhone está conectado.

Ver todos los beneficios

Sonido que se adapta a tu hogar

  • con conector Lightning

  • para iPod/iPhone

  • Puerto USB para carga

  • 6 W

Luz nocturna de intensidad suave

2 controladores activos y cavidad de graves para un sonido rico y equilibrado

Diseño elegante y compacto que se adapta a cualquier mesa

Especificaciones técnicas

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Opiniones

Estas reseñas las gestiona Bazaarvoice y cumplen con la política de autenticidad de Bazaarvoice, que está respaldada por la tecnología antifraude y el análisis humano. Los detalles se pueden encontrar en
Las opiniones de los clientes en forma de reseñas de productos y calificaciones por estrellas resultan útiles para todos los clientes. Te permiten saber más sobre el producto y te ayudan a tomar una decisión de compra. Cualquier cliente que haya comprado un producto a través de Internet o en tiendas puede hacer una reseña

2.0

de 4

21

Reseñas

5

22/01/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Brilliantly annoying

Amazing sound for the size of the unit, looks really nice too, cannot fault it except... really annoyingly keeps losing the signal when tuned into radio stations, over an hour period will lose the signal dozens of times, sometimes it comes back itself, but more often than not, you have to reset it, drives me crazy so only really good as an expensive charger/clock, not the reason I bought it for, the superb sound it produces.

Esta reseña se realizó para DS1400 docking speaker

Esta reseña se realizó para DS1400 docking speaker

21/07/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Sound quality

The sound quality is good for the price of the docking station I like the added features like night light and dat and time from the phone also I find it very handy to be able to connect 2 devices at one time.

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para DS1400 docking speaker

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para DS1400 docking speaker

30/12/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Buzzing sound

The design is good and it's really easy to use, just plug and go. I had the previous model for my iphone 4 and got this one as a present with my iphone 6. As soon as I pressed 'play', an annoying buzzing sound accompanied the music, and it's especially noticeable at low volume (I use it to charge my phone at night and get up in the morning so the volume is usually set on low). I never had that problem with my previous speakers, and loved the sound for such a small device. Was very happy with previous purchase, so why is there this buzzing noise now? I can't return it now because I'm not in the country where it was bought so I hope Philips can find a solution for this.

Esta reseña se realizó para DS1400 docking speaker

Esta reseña se realizó para DS1400 docking speaker

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