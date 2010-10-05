Beware using iOS 4.1 with this dock, I had an iPod touch 3G with 4.1 and got a load of crackling noises while playing any sounds through the dock connector (although it was fine through the audio-in). After updating to a newer version of iOS this was gone though (I think I updated to 4.3 and then to 5.0.1, neither produced the crackling). The dock looks awesome. Some other docks look "wow" but not as sexy as this one. The build quality is fantastic too - feels like the right weight, materials feel good and there's no squeaks or anything when you move it around. There's only one thing wrong with this, and that's "Philips" written in between the volume buttons. It looks and feels like metal, but in fact it's just a sticker, and as a result after a while part of the "s" has come off. Small complaint though. Portability is good and bad. Being rather heavy and large it's not portable at all, but having a great big hole in the middle makes it easy to lift to move around your house, for example. The sound is absolutely brilliant. Can be very balanced or very biased (depending on how you have it set up with the app you are told to download). I'm no good at describing sound quality, but it's the best I've heard from an iPod dock and I've tried many high-end ones. Nearly up to the standard of my floor-standers. The controller is decent but nothing special. It has your standard buttons (select, left/right/up/down, volume, mute, play/pause etc) and feels fairly well made. Being very harsh on it though, the buttons don't feel that good to press and the back can dent if you drop it on something (not carpet - the corner of a table for example). The app that I mentioned is pretty good. Allows you to properly edit the sound of the music and select presets too unlike some other docks, and allows me to set up a temporary playlist. So I can select a list of 30 songs for it to play from my library in order or shuffled and it will play those and then stop. This is brilliant as the only other way to do it would be to use the awful method of navigating through your music with the remote, getting up and changing song (especially annoying while on exercise machine) or by creating a new playlist and adding the songs to it, then deleting it later.