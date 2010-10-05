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Descatalogado

altavoz base

DS9000/12

4.5

| (22) Reseñas | 95% ha recomendado este producto

Descubre la auténtica fidelidad

El altavoz base DS9000/12 de Philips es el acceso a todo lo que aprecias de la música. Fabricado con componentes de alta calidad y madera natural, alcanza una fidelidad absoluta desde tu iPod, iPhone o iPad, ofreciendo una experiencia de sonido fiel a la original.

Ver todos los beneficios

con este altavoz base

Descubre la auténtica fidelidad

  • para iPod/iPhone/iPad

Cruzado pasivo para una reproducción de todo el espectro de sonidos audible

Cruzado pasivo para una reproducción de todo el espectro de sonidos audible

El diseño cruzado pasivo te permite escuchar cada nota con claridad y disfrutar de música con una pureza, naturalidad y riqueza increíbles. Gracias a su compleja ingeniería, cada parte del espectro de sonidos audibles de todas las frecuencias se separa y se envía a los controladores adecuados. Las señales que sobrepasan la respuesta de frecuencia de un controlador nunca se envían, con lo que se mejora en gran medida la calidad del sonido y se reduce el nivel de distorsión. Junto a los componentes electrónicos de primera calidad, el cruzado pasivo ofrece un audio coherente, fiable y fiel al original.

Tecnología de procesamiento digital puro para obtener la mejor calidad de sonido

Tecnología de procesamiento digital puro para obtener la mejor calidad de sonido

La tecnología avanzada de procesamiento de sonido digital puro ofrece un rendimiento de sonido mucho mayor en comparación con la tecnología convencional de procesamiento de sonido analógico que se encuentra en los reproductores con base que utilizan la salida de audio analógica del iPod/iPhone. Al utilizar la salida de audio digital del iPod/iPhone y aplicar el procesamiento digital en cada fase del circuito, se reproduce una relación señal/ruido mucho mayor. El resultado es una claridad de sonido sin igual que está en perfecto equilibrio.

Sensor de proximidad para la activación del panel de control retroiluminado

Sensor de proximidad para la activación del panel de control retroiluminado

Las aplicaciones para audiófilos de la más alta gama permiten apagar la pantalla, para que todo se centre en la música y toda la potencia se dirija a la reproducción del sonido. La función del sensor de proximidad tiene el mismo efecto: cuando te alejas, las teclas de función iluminadas se atenúan automáticamente. Cuando pasas la mano cerca, las teclas de función se encienden de nuevo para que puedas controlar la reproducción sin esfuerzo.

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Opiniones

Estas reseñas las gestiona Bazaarvoice y cumplen con la política de autenticidad de Bazaarvoice, que está respaldada por la tecnología antifraude y el análisis humano. Los detalles se pueden encontrar en
Las opiniones de los clientes en forma de reseñas de productos y calificaciones por estrellas resultan útiles para todos los clientes. Te permiten saber más sobre el producto y te ayudan a tomar una decisión de compra. Cualquier cliente que haya comprado un producto a través de Internet o en tiendas puede hacer una reseña

4.5

de 4

22

Reseñas

95%

ha recomendado este producto

3
1

05/10/2010

España

España

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para DS9000 altavoz base

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para DS9000 altavoz base

15/04/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Best ever sound quality!

I have had this docking station for over 6 years and still love everything about it . I still use my old iPod with it and it has never failed to produce the best clear sound I have ever heard from any sound system. I am now trying to find out how I can listen to my much loved CD collection through it . They don't make this docking speaker anymore but Philips are really good at giving support ,so I'm pretty sure they will be able to guide me in the right direction. I hope to cherish this speaker for many more years to come .

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para DS9000 docking speaker

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para DS9000 docking speaker

26/10/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Probably the best dock out there, regardless of price.

Beware using iOS 4.1 with this dock, I had an iPod touch 3G with 4.1 and got a load of crackling noises while playing any sounds through the dock connector (although it was fine through the audio-in). After updating to a newer version of iOS this was gone though (I think I updated to 4.3 and then to 5.0.1, neither produced the crackling). The dock looks awesome. Some other docks look "wow" but not as sexy as this one. The build quality is fantastic too - feels like the right weight, materials feel good and there's no squeaks or anything when you move it around. There's only one thing wrong with this, and that's "Philips" written in between the volume buttons. It looks and feels like metal, but in fact it's just a sticker, and as a result after a while part of the "s" has come off. Small complaint though. Portability is good and bad. Being rather heavy and large it's not portable at all, but having a great big hole in the middle makes it easy to lift to move around your house, for example. The sound is absolutely brilliant. Can be very balanced or very biased (depending on how you have it set up with the app you are told to download). I'm no good at describing sound quality, but it's the best I've heard from an iPod dock and I've tried many high-end ones. Nearly up to the standard of my floor-standers. The controller is decent but nothing special. It has your standard buttons (select, left/right/up/down, volume, mute, play/pause etc) and feels fairly well made. Being very harsh on it though, the buttons don't feel that good to press and the back can dent if you drop it on something (not carpet - the corner of a table for example). The app that I mentioned is pretty good. Allows you to properly edit the sound of the music and select presets too unlike some other docks, and allows me to set up a temporary playlist. So I can select a list of 30 songs for it to play from my library in order or shuffled and it will play those and then stop. This is brilliant as the only other way to do it would be to use the awful method of navigating through your music with the remote, getting up and changing song (especially annoying while on exercise machine) or by creating a new playlist and adding the songs to it, then deleting it later.

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para DS9000 docking speaker

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para DS9000 docking speaker

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