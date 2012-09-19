Paga con Klarna
Envío gratis desde 40€
Paga con Klarna
Envío gratis desde 40€
Descatalogado
SCF260/22
220-240V
Sólo necesita seleccionar entre las opciones disponibles y la tecnología iQ calculará el tiempo necesario para calentar la comida de su bebé, de manera suave y uniforme.
Fácil de usar, el visor digital le mantiene informado.
Sin riesgo de quemaduras, seguro para el bebé. Se apaga de manera automática para evitar que se caliente en exceso.
3.0
de 4
129
Reseñas
mshharris
19/09/2012
United Kingdom
I used it for one year and more !! Perfect Product I can't say more !:)
I used this Product since I returned to work when my son was 2 month, it's perfect for heating the breast milk regardless it's freezed or kept in frigde, it's the best gift I've got ! and when I started to wean, i used it to heat the pureed food that I keep in Freezer, it's a life saver.. I am still keeping it till now for any futuer babies I may have :))
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para SCF260/34 Digital Bottle Warmer
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para SCF260/34 Digital Bottle Warmer
Amira
19/09/2012
United Kingdom
I used it for one year and more !! Perfect Product I can't say more !:)
I used this Product since I returned to work when my son was 2 month, it's perfect for heating the breast milk regardless it's freezed or kept in frigde, it's the best gift I've got ! and when I started to wean, i used it to heat the pureed food that I keep in Freezer, it's a life saver.. I am still keeping it till now for any futuer babies I may have :))
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para SCF260/34 Digital Bottle Warmer
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para SCF260/34 Digital Bottle Warmer
Shellbaby
26/07/2012
United Kingdom
Product very useful
I bought this product because I was fed up of waiting to boil the kettle to warm my baby's milk and I wanted something quicker. Initially it took a bit of getting used to but I soon got the hang of it. I have found it very useful and take it if I go somewhere I can plug it in. The only criticism would be that the pots I use for food can not be taken out of the warmer easily, especially when the food is hot. Other than that it's a great piece of equipment.
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para SCF260/22 Digital Bottle Warmer
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para SCF260/22 Digital Bottle Warmer
Basado en una encuesta de satisfacción online realizada a nivel global en 2023 con 10 109 usuarios de marcas y productos para el cuidado de madres y bebés.
Excepción: no se recomienda su uso con la mamadera Philips Avent de polipropileno de 330ml.