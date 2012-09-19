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Política de devolución de 30 días

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  • Sistema rápido e inteligente
  • Sistema rápido e inteligente
  • Sistema rápido e inteligente
  • Sistema rápido e inteligente
  • Sistema rápido e inteligente
  • Sistema rápido e inteligente

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Philips AventCalentador de mamaderas digital

SCF260/22

3
| (129) Reseñas
Sistema rápido e inteligente
El novedoso calentador digital de mamaderas y alimentos mantiene la temperatura de la comida del bebé de forma segura con una avanzada tecnología que calcula automáticamente el tiempo de calentamiento. Simplemente configure un par de opciones y el calentador de mamaderas iQ se encargará del resto.
Ver todos los beneficios
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Marca recomendada por madres de todo el mundo1

Sistema rápido e inteligente

  • 220-240V

Ultra rápido, múltiples opciones para calentar

Ultra rápido, múltiples opciones para calentar

Sólo necesita seleccionar entre las opciones disponibles y la tecnología iQ calculará el tiempo necesario para calentar la comida de su bebé, de manera suave y uniforme.

Le avisa cuando la comida está lista

Fácil de usar, el visor digital le mantiene informado.

Calienta de manera suave y uniforme

Calienta de manera suave y uniforme

Sin riesgo de quemaduras, seguro para el bebé. Se apaga de manera automática para evitar que se caliente en exceso.

Especificaciones técnicas

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Piezas y accesorios

Opiniones

Estas reseñas las gestiona Bazaarvoice y cumplen con la política de autenticidad de Bazaarvoice, que está respaldada por la tecnología antifraude y el análisis humano. Los detalles se pueden encontrar en
Las opiniones de los clientes en forma de reseñas de productos y calificaciones por estrellas resultan útiles para todos los clientes. Te permiten saber más sobre el producto y te ayudan a tomar una decisión de compra. Cualquier cliente que haya comprado un producto a través de Internet o en tiendas puede hacer una reseña

3.0

de 4

129

Reseñas

19/09/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

I used it for one year and more !! Perfect Product I can't say more !:)

I used this Product since I returned to work when my son was 2 month, it's perfect for heating the breast milk regardless it's freezed or kept in frigde, it's the best gift I've got ! and when I started to wean, i used it to heat the pureed food that I keep in Freezer, it's a life saver.. I am still keeping it till now for any futuer babies I may have :))

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SCF260/34 Digital Bottle Warmer

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SCF260/34 Digital Bottle Warmer

19/09/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

I used it for one year and more !! Perfect Product I can't say more !:)

I used this Product since I returned to work when my son was 2 month, it's perfect for heating the breast milk regardless it's freezed or kept in frigde, it's the best gift I've got ! and when I started to wean, i used it to heat the pureed food that I keep in Freezer, it's a life saver.. I am still keeping it till now for any futuer babies I may have :))

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SCF260/34 Digital Bottle Warmer

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SCF260/34 Digital Bottle Warmer

26/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Product very useful

I bought this product because I was fed up of waiting to boil the kettle to warm my baby's milk and I wanted something quicker. Initially it took a bit of getting used to but I soon got the hang of it. I have found it very useful and take it if I go somewhere I can plug it in. The only criticism would be that the pots I use for food can not be taken out of the warmer easily, especially when the food is hot. Other than that it's a great piece of equipment.

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SCF260/22 Digital Bottle Warmer

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para SCF260/22 Digital Bottle Warmer

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Avisos legales

  1. Basado en una encuesta de satisfacción online realizada a nivel global en 2023 con 10 109 usuarios de marcas y productos para el cuidado de madres y bebés. 

  1. Excepción: no se recomienda su uso con la mamadera Philips Avent de polipropileno de 330ml.