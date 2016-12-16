Paga con Klarna
Envío gratis desde 40€
Paga con Klarna
Envío gratis desde 40€
Política de devolución de 30 días
Descatalogado
Disponible en
Graves de alta potencia, detalles nítidos
Los auriculares SHL3265 ofrecen el rendimiento que demandan los aspirantes a DJ. Los controladores de neodimio de 40 mm proporcionan unos graves dinámicos, mientras que los auriculares intercambiables giran 165° para ofrecer una monitorización fácil. Equipados con una potencia de 2000 mW, los auriculares no presentan distorsiones incluso con un volumen alto.
Imán de 40 mm con cierre posterior.
De diadema
Almohadillas transpirables
Plegado compacto
Diseñados teniendo cuenta a los aspirantes a DJ, los auriculares pueden girar de forma independiente 165°, para poder escuchar cómodamente con una oreja mientras se mezclan las pistas. El giro también se puede utilizar para la audición normal, cuando es necesario prestar atención a los sonidos externos.
Diseñados para ofrecerte la mejor experiencia en cualquier parte, los auriculares SHL3260 se pueden plegar para transportarlos perfectamente y guardarlos con facilidad. El diseño inteligente y la cuidada selección de componentes, como bisagras resistentes, permiten manipularlos con facilidad.
4.6
de 4
7
Reseñas
100%
ha recomendado este producto
juanima
16/12/2016
España
Muy buen producto.
tiene muy buena calidad .y no rompe cuando se le da volumen. Lo recomiendo.
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para SHL3265BG Auriculares con micrófono
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para SHL3265BG Auriculares con micrófono
RAMRaider100
10/08/2016
United Kingdom
Philips SHL 3265 (white) headphones with inline mic, black faux leather ear-pieces & black head-band
Philips SHL 3265 stereo headphones (white model) are imho truly superb and represent remarkable value for money, especially considering that they are presently available at a significant discount from a well-respected High Street retailer that I am unable to mention here. Before adding my considered review to this website, I took the opportunity of playing an extensive selection of different musical styles through this headset, from Orchestral to Heavy Metal, Jazz to Choral and Classical piano to Pop and impressively they never once missed a beat. These ‘cans’ are supremely comfortable and light to wear for extended listening periods and their audio response is very balanced, smooth and linear, with no overly exaggerated frequencies in the lower regions, typified by another famous brand of headphone commonly worn by numerous professional footballers and sports stars. That is ‘not’ to say that these Philips 'phones are 'bass-light' or 'lacking' in any respect, which I can confidently reassure you they most certainly aren’t ! I really appreciate the fact that the Philips SHL 3265 'cans' fold down so neatly, thus usefully occupying much less space when taking them aboard commercial aircraft or perhaps travelling on public transport etc. Being a ‘closed-headphone’ design, they are also far less likely to cause noise-spillage, thereby avoiding potential irritation to adjacent passengers. Inexplicably, I consistently find the sound characteristic of the Philips SHL 3265’s more akin to some established 'open' designs, which is definitely an unexpected but welcome bonus. Unusually, these headphones are terminated with a right-angled 3.5mm four-pole mini-jack, indicating that with some makes of Smartphones (I’m not entirely sure which handsets ?), the incorporated 'inline' microphone can be operated by depressing a small circular button in the lead, which I assume temporarily mutes the music source ? My preferred headphones of choice come from another established brand which cost at least 11 to 12 times the price of these Philips SHL 3265’s, so at this point a comparison between them hardly seems fair. Yet in many respects, the Philips model surprisingly punches way above it’s limit and I was so impressed that I actually went out and purchased an additional pair, which I think says it all !!!! Unreservedly recommended, so purchase with absolute confidence…..5*****
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para SHL3265BK Headphones with mic
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para SHL3265BK Headphones with mic
Dvs89
22/03/2019
Deutschland
Ausgezeichneter Sound, 5*****
Kopfhörer machen seit Jahren einen hervorragenden Dienst, absolut empfehlenswert
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para SHL3265BK Headphones with mic
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para SHL3265BK Headphones with mic