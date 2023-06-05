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Envío gratis desde 40€
Descatalogado
Sonido natural Fidelio
Reducción de ruido Pro+
Reducción de ruido por viento
Ajuste universal de alta calidad
EDM o rock, clásico o hip-hop: estos auriculares profesionales te permiten escuchar cualquier cosa como si estuvieses en el estudio. Los altavoces con armadura equilibrada transmiten los sonidos agudos más brillantes y sonidos vocales totalmente naturales. Los altavoces dinámicos producen sonidos graves profundos y precisos y texturas instrumentales enriquecidas.
No importa dónde estés, estos auriculares realmente inalámbricos crean el espacio perfecto para escuchar. La reducción de ruido híbrida utiliza hardware de última generación y procesamiento de audio avanzado para bloquear sonidos no deseados. Las cubiertas de las almohadillas de espuma Comply que reducen el ruido suman a la inmersión con un ajuste cómodo y seguro.
Con los auriculares y el estuche totalmente cargados, dispondrás de más de un día de tiempo de reproducción para tus viajes. Además, la música se detiene al quitarte un auricular, para que no te pierdas ni una sola nota. El estuche se puede cargar de forma inalámbrica.
Premios
4.1
de 4
34
Reseñas
80%
ha recomendado este producto
Daudder
05/06/2023
United Kingdom
Comprador verificado
Great sound, battery life and comfortable
Great in ear buds, that have full set of ANC features (best controlled thru app), excellent sound (customizable thru app). Battery life is also exceptional in all ways. Case has wireless charging to complete the total package. While on the large size (yeah battery!) they are quite lightweight and comfortable. Come with 9 sets of tips, including Comply foam tips.
Ventajas
Battery life, customized sound, ANC, total feature set, Wireless Charging case
Contras
Large size (but comfortable to wear for hours)
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para Fidelio T1BK True Wireless Headphones
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para Fidelio T1BK True Wireless Headphones
Kingwulf 69
25/01/2026
Deutschland
Einer der besten InEars Ever
Was soll ich lange schreiben diese InEars sind überragend ich vergleiche sie sogar mit den DEVIALET GEMINI die ich auch besitze man muss nur die richtigen Ohrstöpsel verwenden weil sie sonst aufgrund ihrer grösse raus segeln hat man aber erst die richtigen gefunden ( in meinem Fall die mitgelieferten COMPLY Foam Tips ) sind sie absolut Top. In jedem Kopfhörer sind 2 membrane und das hört man auch echt faszinierend wie tief sie in den Basskeller gehen und trotzdem die Mitten und Höhen so luftig, präzise und klar klingen Vergesst die anderen namhaften Marken für mich steht Philips Fidelio seit eh und je für absolut professionellen hörgenuss Ich hab auch den T2 InEar, M1 Overear, den X2HR Overear Pro Kopfhörer und die S2 InEars
Ventajas
Unzählig viele
Contras
Das Ladecase ist nicht gerade das kleinste aber dafür aus edlem Aluminium und mit Muirhead Leder äusserst Edel
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para Fidelio T1WT True Wireless Kopfhörer
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para Fidelio T1WT True Wireless Kopfhörer
Toncha
02/05/2025
Sverige
Goood
Good for easy goin everyday buissnes plus excellent sound.
Esta reseña se realizó para Fidelio T1BK True Wireless-hörlurar
Esta reseña se realizó para Fidelio T1BK True Wireless-hörlurar