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Envío gratis desde 40€
TAH4209PK/00
Disponible en
Auriculares de diadema ligeros
Sonido natural y graves dinámicos
Hasta 55 horas de reproducción
Llamadas nítidas
Estos auriculares de diadema están preparados para ofrecer comodidad en el día a día. La banda de sujeción acolchada es tan ligera que apenas la notarás y las suaves almohadillas se pueden inclinar para ajustarlas a la perfección. Cada auricular está acolchado con espuma viscoelástica: cuanto más los lleves, más te gustarán.
Los controladores de 32 mm ofrecen un sonido excelente y un aislamiento del ruido pasivo decente gracias al ajuste sobre la oreja. Si te gusta una buena línea de graves, activa los bajos dinámicos a través de la aplicación Philips Headphones para disfrutar de toda la potencia de tus canciones favoritas incluso si escuchas en silencio.
Con hasta 55 horas de reproducción, estos auriculares inalámbricos te acompañarán a través de numerosas listas de reproducción. Se recargan completamente en tan solo 2 horas mediante USB-C y una carga rápida de 15 minutos te proporcionará suficiente energía para seguir reproduciendo música durante dos horas más.
4.0
de 4
47
Reseñas
Bird10
12/11/2025
United Kingdom
Comprador verificado
Brilliant sound quality.
Brilliant sound quality for the price and a great colour.
Contras
None
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para 4000 series TAH4209BL On-ear wireless headphones
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para 4000 series TAH4209BL On-ear wireless headphones
Lexi24
07/04/2025
United Kingdom
My experience with the Philips H4209PK/00 Wireless Headphones has been nothing short of delightful. Seriously, these things are a game-changer. The audio quality? Crystal clear, a real treat for the ears. It's not just loud; there's a beautiful equilibrium between the bass thump and the treble's shimmer – a finely tuned orchestra in my ears, if you will. I've listened to everything from soaring operatic arias to the gritty crunch of my favorite indie rock band, and these headphones have handled it all with aplomb. Comfort is key, and these don't disappoint. They're featherlight; I often forget I'm even wearing them, which is a huge plus during those marathon listening sessions. Picture this: curled up on the sofa, lost in a captivating audiobook, utterly oblivious to the world outside. That's the kind of immersive experience these headphones deliver. The Bluetooth connection has been rock-solid, never once dropping out on me, even with a few errant walls in the way. Battery life is another strong suit. Let's just say I've gone days without needing a recharge – a veritable marathon of musical enjoyment! Honestly, I've been pleasantly surprised by the longevity. And the price? For the level of performance you get, it's a steal. These headphones punch far above their weight class, offering a premium listening experience without the premium price tag. If you're in the market for a pair of wireless headphones that don't skimp on quality or comfort, look no further. The Philips H4209PK/00 are, in my humble opinion, a truly exceptional value. They're a total knockout.
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para 4000 series TAH4209BK On-ear wireless headphones
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para 4000 series TAH4209BK On-ear wireless headphones
AC88
06/04/2025
United Kingdom
Brilliant quality, good comfort and bargain price
These headphones are very comfortable and easy to set up. Once connected I could easily change the settings depending on what I was listening to, i.e..gaming, music or the tv. The battery last a decent length of time, using for a few hours every day only required 1 charge evey few days. The quality of the sound is really good and for the price it's a good headset if your on a budget. Would definitely recommend
Ventajas
Cheap, good quality of build and performance.
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para 4000 series TAH4209BK On-ear wireless headphones
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para 4000 series TAH4209BK On-ear wireless headphones