Philips Respironics Trilogy Evo Respirador portátil para el hospital y el domicilio

Trilogy Evo

Respirador portátil para el hospital y el domicilio

La última generación de respiradores portátiles de soporte vital Trilogy de Philips se ha diseñado para acompañar a sus pacientes vayan donde vayan.

Versatilidad en diferentes contextos
Para su uso en entornos dinámicos

Trilogy Evo, gracias a su multifuncionalidad ampliada, ofrece funciones para tratar a pacientes crónicos y críticos en una amplia variedad de contextos, tales como entornos de cuidados intermedios o crónicos, el domicilio de un paciente o mientras este está realizando actividades. Se ha diseñado específicamente pensando en la durabilidad para protegerlo de daños durante los viajes, como un traslado médico, por ejemplo.
Portabilidad para una mayor libertad
Batería duradera

Sus baterías internas y extraíbles, que ahora presentan una duración de 15 horas, ayudan a aquellos pacientes que dependen del respirador. En comparación con las seis horas de batería del Trilogy 100, Trilogy Evo permite que los pacientes disfruten de mayor libertad y movilidad. Está listo para montarse en un soporte con ruedas o en una silla de ruedas, y también dispone de una bolsa de transporte montable y fácil de utilizar.
Opciones de tratamiento ajustables
Satisfaga las cambiantes necesidades de sus pacientes

Trilogy Evo proporciona ventilación tanto invasiva como no invasiva con una mayor sensibilidad para una gran variedad de pacientes adultos y pediátricos. Los modos de volumen y presión, la monitorización de AVAPS-AE, SpO2 y CO2ef y las alarmas de cada parámetro hacen posible administrar cuidados adaptables. Además, gracias a la flexibilidad de sus circuitos, puede utilizarse en un amplio abanico de pacientes.
Cuidados conectados
Acceso sencillo a los datos

Trilogy Evo envía mediante Bluetooth datos relativos al paciente y al dispositivo a Care Orchestrator, nuestra herramienta basada en la nube. Esta solución se ha diseñado con el fin de combinar las tecnologías, los recursos, el personal y la información esenciales para tratar a los pacientes con problemas respiratorios. Con Care Orchestrator, podrá crear normas sanitarias personalizadas a partir de sus prácticas recomendadas y procesos probados. Igualmente, puede descargar datos en el punto de cuidados mediante una unidad USB.
Sencillez
Navegación intuitiva

Trilogy Evo se ha diseñado para facilitar la navegación y definir prescripciones de forma rápida. Sus nuevas características hacen que el uso diario sea más simple tanto para los profesionales sanitarios como para los pacientes. Entre estas cabe destacar su pantalla táctil de 8", que emplea elementos pensados para el paciente con el fin de hacer más fácil la modificación de la instalación y la configuración. Además, ofrece consejos y alarmas en pantalla, así como nombres universales sencillos para la mayoría de los modos de ventilación.
Tecnología avanzada
Fiabilidad gracias a una fuente de confianza

El dispositivo Trilogy más novedoso se ha concebido para ser fácil de usar, sin que por ello se vean afectadas las avanzadas funciones de la innovadora tecnología de la familia Trilogy. Sus funciones de monitorización de SpO2, CO2ef y mecánica respiratoria avanzada están diseñadas para ayudarle a mejorar el tratamiento de su paciente.
Ventilación a medida
Se adapta a cada respiración

Sus demostradas innovaciones se han diseñado para tratar las cambiantes necesidades de la insuficiencia respiratoria. Con la AVAPS se ajusta la ventilación de manera automática hasta alcanzar el volumen corriente deseado, mientras que con la EPAP automática se ajusta por adelantado a la presión efectiva más baja con el fin de tratas las vías respiratorias altas. La frecuencia de soporte automática posterga la respiración mecánica hasta que el paciente exhala para ofrecer mayor comodidad.
Ventilación por pieza bucal
Ventilación a demanda

La ventilación por pieza bucal no requiere esfuerzo inspiratorio alguno para activar una respiración. Nuestro exclusivo activador kiss® detecta si el paciente se coloca o retira la pieza bucal para administrar a demanda, con la seguridad de las alarmas de paciente.
Digital Auto-Trak
Sensibilidad cuando más se necesita

Digital Auto-Trak proporciona un algoritmo automatizado de activación de la respiración y los ciclos que se adapta a los patrones de respiración naturales del paciente. Sin necesidad de ajustes manuales, facilita la sincronización entre el respirador y el paciente y fomenta la comodidad.
Mantenimiento y servicio técnico
Coste de propiedad bajo

La asistencia, el servicio técnico y el mantenimiento detrás de Trilogy Evo incluyen asistencia clínica ininterrumpida, recursos de formación para usted y sus pacientes, así como garantías y planes de mantenimiento ampliados. Trilogy Evo solamente requiere mantenimiento preventivo cada cuatro años y un equipo mínimo para calibrarlo.

