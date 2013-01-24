Philips - Haz clic aquí para ir a la página de inicio
Philips Respironics Trilogy Evo Respirador portátil para el hospital y el domicilio

Trilogy Evo

Respirador portátil para el hospital y el domicilio

La última generación de respiradores portátiles de soporte vital Trilogy de Philips se ha diseñado para acompañar a sus pacientes vayan donde vayan.

Especificaciones

Ventilation modes
A/C-PC
  • Control asistido (control por presión)
A/C-VS
  • Control asistido (control por volumen)
CPAP
  • Presión positiva continua en vías respiratorias
PSV
  • Ventilación con soporte de presión
S/T
  • Ventilación temporizada/espontánea
SIMV-PC
  • Ventilación obligatoria intermitente sincronizada (control por presión)
SIMV-VC
  • Ventilación obligatoria intermitente sincronizada (control por volumen)
MPV-PC
  • Ventilación por pieza bucal (control por presión)
MPV-VC
  • Ventilación por pieza bucal (control por volumen)
Physical
Weight
  • 5,2 kg
Size
  • 16,5 x 28,6 x 24,5 cm (Pr x An x A) (6,48 x 11,25 x 9,65 in)
Screen dimensions
  • 8", 20,32 cm
Oxygen
Low flow
  • 0 a 30 l/min; 10 psi como máximo
High pressure
  • 280 a 600 kPa (de 41 a 87 psi)
Measured and displayed patient parameters
Tidal volume (Vti or Vte)
  • 0 a 2000 ml
Minute ventilation (MinVent)
  • 0 a 30 l/min
Leak
  • 0 a 200 l/min
Respiratory rate (RR)
  • 0 a 90 rpm
Peak inspiratory flow (PIF)
  • 0 a 200 l/min
Peak inspiratory pressure (PIP)
  • 0 a 90 cmH2O
Mean airway pressure
  • 0 a 90 cmH2O
Percentage spontaneous triggered breaths (%Spont Trig)
  • 0 a 100%
I:E ratio
  • 9,9:1 a 1:9,9
Dynamic compliance (Dyn C)
  • 1 a 100 ml/cmH2O
Dynamic resistance (Dyn R)
  • 5 a 200 cmH2O/l/s
Dynamic plateau pressure (Dyn Pplat)
  • 0 a 90 cmH2O
Auto-PEEP
  • 0 a 20 cmH2O
FiO2 with FiO2 sensor
  • 21% a 100%
SpO2 with pulse oximeter accessory
  • 0 a 100%
Pulse rate with pulse oximeter accessory
  • 18 a 321 latidos por minuto
EtCO2 with CO2 accessory
  • 0 a 150 mmHg
Electrical
AC input voltage
  • 100 V a 240 V, 50/60 Hz, 1,7 a 0,6 A
DC input voltage
  • 12/24 V, 6,5 A
Internal and detachable Li-on batteries
  • Tiempo de ejecución total nominal de 15 horas por método de la norma IEC 80601-2-72 (7,5 horas en ca
Charge time for detachable and internal battery
  • 0% a 80%: 2,5 horas; 0% a 100%: 3,5 horas
Alarms
Apnea Interval
  • 5 a 60 s
Alarmas
Inspiratory Pressure
  • 1 a 90 cmH2O
Tidal Volume
  • Desactivado, 10 a 2000 ml
Minute Ventilation
  • Desactivada, 0,2 a 30 l/min
Respiratory Rate
  • Desactivada, 1 a 90 rpm
Circuit Disconnection
  • Desactivada, 5 a 60 s
No trigger
  • Desactivado; 0,5 a 15 min (SOLO en MPV)
Controls
AVAPS with passive circuit
  • Solo para los modos PSV, S/T y A/C-PC
Tidal volume
  • 35 a 2000 ml en circuitos de rama doble y de flujo activo, 50 a 2000 ml en circuitos PAP activos y p
Breath rate
  • 0 a 80 rpm
PEEP
  • 0 a 35 cmH20 para circuitos activos; 3 a 25 cmH20 para circuitos pasivos
EPAP/CPAP
  • 3 a 25 cmH20
IPAP
  • 3 a 60 cmH20
Pressure support/pressure control
  • 0 a 60 cmH20
Inspiratory time
  • 0,3 a 5,0 s
Rise time
  • 0 a 6
Triggering and cycling
  • Desactivado, Auto-Trak, Sensitive Auto-Trak y activación por flujo
Flow trigger sensitivity
  • 0,5 a 9 l/min
Flow cycle sensitivity
  • 10% a 90% del flujo máximo
Flow pattern
  • Cuadrado, rampa
FiO2
  • 21% a 100%
Inspiratory time min/max
  • 0,3 a 3,0 s
Backup ventilation
  • Activada/desactivada

