Cuando se trata del diagnóstico de sus pacientes, Sleepware G3 ofrece una experiencia enriquecedora y productiva. Nuestro software de diagnóstico potente y fácil de usar le da el control y la protección contra el acceso no deseado a los datos de pacientes.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Nuevo Canal Compuesto para un panorama general más significativo
La protección de datos resguarda la confidencialidad de los pacientes
Extraiga los datos importantes para evaluar los planes de tratamiento
La interfaz intuitiva admite preferencias personalizadas
Cree favoritos en el espacio de trabajo para mejorar la eficiencia
