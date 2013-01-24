Philips - Haz clic aquí para ir a la página de inicio
Cuando se trata del diagnóstico de sus pacientes, Sleepware G3 ofrece una experiencia enriquecedora y productiva. Nuestro software de diagnóstico potente y fácil de usar le da el control y la protección contra el acceso no deseado a los datos de pacientes.

Caracteristicas
Nuevo Canal Compuesto

Nuevo Canal Compuesto para un panorama general más significativo

Compatible con el BiPAP autoSV de Philips Respironics, el software Seepware G3 introduce un nuevo tipo de canal compuesto de características innovadoras que resulta especialmente útil al emplear este dispositivo en sus pacientes más complejos. El canal incluye múltiples configuraciones de terapia y presión del paciente en una pantalla compuesta, disponibles en formato de tendencia o de datos sin procesar respiración por respiración.
Protección de datos

La protección de datos resguarda la confidencialidad de los pacientes

Sleepware G3 facilita la integridad y coherencia de los datos. Estará protegido frente a la pérdida de valiosos datos del sueño adquiridos y tendrá la opción de almacenarlos según lo desee. La personalización segura de la clave de acceso permite a los supervisores limitar el acceso de los usuarios únicamente al trabajo que tienen asignado.
Extraiga los datos importantes

Extraiga los datos importantes para evaluar los planes de tratamiento

Puede visualizar y personalizar datos para satisfacer necesidades específicas del usuario. La capacidad de reporte integral del software Sleepware G3 lo pondrá en marcha rápidamente.
Interfaz intuitiva

La interfaz intuitiva admite preferencias personalizadas

Sleepware G3 admite la personalización en todos los niveles: puede configurar entornos de trabajo dentro de la vista de datos, crear y compartir una cantidad ilimitada de entornos de trabajo, crear vistas de datos sincronizadas y adaptar la interfaz al estilo de puntuación de su personal. Pueden compartirse preferencias y permisos y hacerse cumplir a nivel grupo. La plataforma flexible y sólida cumple con el requisito de flujo de trabajo de su laboratorio, independientemente de su tamaño.
Cree favoritos en el espacio de trabajo para mejorar la eficiencia

Cree favoritos en el espacio de trabajo para mejorar la eficiencia

Cree favoritos en el espacio de trabajo para mejorar la eficiencia

