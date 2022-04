DoseWise Portal 2.0

DoseWise Portal 2.0 is a multi-vendor, web-based software solution that collects, measures, analyzes, and reports patient & staff radiation exposure across your enterprise, assisting you to take control of quality of care, efficiency, and patient and staff wellbeing. The DoseWise Portal collects X-ray dose information from all your X-ray modalities in one central application.

Ver producto