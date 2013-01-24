Inicio
DoseWise Portal 2.0 is a multi-vendor, web-based software solution that collects, measures, analyzes, and reports patient & staff radiation exposure across your enterprise, assisting you to take control of quality of care, efficiency, and patient and staff wellbeing. The DoseWise Portal collects X-ray dose information from all your X-ray modalities in one central application.

Take control of CT dose

CT can deliver a significant radiation dose to patients, and although the benefit should outweigh the risk (justification), it is incumbent for healthcare providers to optimize dose to patients per exam type. Using the CT summary screen and interactive charting and graphing tools, you can easily spot trends in CT data, identify utilization of CT scanners and distribution of dose among CT protocols. This allows you to optimize CT protocols across your suite of scanners, which is a critical step in improving your radiation dose management program.
Broaden control in the interventional suite

Patient and staff dose from fluoroscopic procedures is one of the largest sources of exposure within a hospital. We give you a robust set of tools to manage this, including a new fluoroscopic summary screen to view critical data in one place. From the summary screen you can view all interventional radiology and fluoroscopic procedures along with their dose metrics such as Dose-Area Product, Air Kerma and Peak Skin Dose. Using our chart-builder tool you can easily further break down this data as a function of physician, equipment or any other DICOM field.
Effectively monitor peak skin dose in high dose patients

The source to skin distance is critical to manage patient skin entrance dose, the leading indicator for prevention of deterministic skin injuries. New to DoseWise Portal 2.0, critical ‘peak skin dose’ for your patient is now recorded and can be monitored closely with customized alerts for high skin dose, helping you identify and monitor patient cases for follow up care if required. Peak skin dose is displayed using an intuitive patient model incorporating x-ray beam movement and dose distribution at the skin entrance point.
Get real-time dose monitoring and measurement for staff

DoseWise Portal is the only dose management solution that combines real-time staff radiation exposure and patient data via a proprietary interface with DoseAware Xtend*. Integrating DoseAware Xtend into your interventional suite gives you an outstanding opportunity to analyze this data. Staff dose data is wirelessly transmitted from the dosimeter into the portal to view staff dose in real time,** allowing you to compare staff scatter radiation dose as a function of the patient’s dose.

Take control of dose management across your organization

 

A critical component in providing exceptional patient care is strong radiation control and management. We can help you create a comprehensive dose management program with DoseWise Portal 2.0 at its core. It is a turnkey dose management solution that gives you control over patient dose and staff occupational dose. It increases transparency across the entire enterprise and enables you to make data-driven decisions concerning quality initiatives and radiation management.
See how the DoseWise Portal can help your organization better manage radiation dose for staff and patients.

DoseWise Solutions help you take control over patient care, staff well being, and regulatory compliance with a comprehensive suite of dose management tools, training and integrated product technologies.
Philips DoseWise Portal Server Specification
Philips DoseWise Portal Server Specification
CPU
  • Quad-core or 4 vCPU, 2.8 GHz (AMD Opteron™ 4133, Xeon® E5, E7, or greater)
RAM
  • 8 GB minimum
Storage
  • 100 GB minimum system partition, 400 GB minimum data partition (RAID 1 recommended)
Network
  • 1 GBps
Operating system
  • Microsoft Windows Server 2012 R2
Client Browser
  • Internet Explorer 9+, Google Chrome 40+

