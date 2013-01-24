Inicio
CX50 Compact cardiovascular ultrasound system

CX50 xMATRIX

Compact cardiovascular ultrasound system

Premium technologies bring a new level of image quality to compact ultrasound so performance isn't sacrificed for portability. Designed for critical study requirements and big system performance everywhere you need it.

