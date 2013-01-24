Inicio
Diamond Select Sistema intervencional de rayos X

Diamond Select Allura Xper FD20

Sistema intervencional de rayos X

Traiga intervenciones avanzadas a su sala de angiografía con tecnología de última generación, calidad de imagen y desempeño clínico fantásticos. El sistema de rayos X Philips Diamond Select Allura Xper FD20 está diseñado para soportar su práctica hacia el futuro.

Caracteristicas
Tecnología de detector plano || Excelente calidad de imagen a

Tecnología de detector plano con una resolución de imagen 2k

El detector plano Philips de siguiente generación proporciona excelente calidad de imagen a una baja dosis de rayos X del paciente. La línea completa de imaginología 2048 x 2048 innova en los procedimientos intervencionales con capacidades de imaginología 2k. La cadena de imaginología Allura caputa información a una resolución cuatro veces mayor que los sistemas de angiografía convencionales.
Ajustes Xper || Flujo de trabajo eficiente

Ajustes Xper para agilizar los procedimientos

Xper permite que cada usuario personalice las funciones del sistema para hacer coincidir sus procedimientos y flujo de trabajo. La operación del sistema se convierte en una experiencia que puede ayudar al diagnóstico confiable y rápido.
Imaginología de multimodalidad || Soporte avanzado de imaginolog

La imaginología de multimodalidad soporta decisiones informadas

Este sistema de rayos X reúne imágenes e información de una variedad de modalidades de imaginología (incluyendo CT, MR, ultrasonido y otras) en su área de trabajo para apoyar la toma de decisiones informada.
Proceso de renovación || Mejor renovación de práctica

El proceso de renovación proporciona un estado "como nuevo"

Cada sistema Diamond Select está renovado de fábrica y se puede configurar al cliente con las últimas actualizaciones de programas compatibles. Para mantener los altos estándares establecidos por Philips y cumplir sus estrictos requisitos de desempeño, todos los sistemas Diamond Select atraviesan un proceso de renovación de cinco pasos.
Allura 3D-RA || Soporte avanzado de imaginolog

Allura 3D-RA mejora la visualización

Allura 3D-AR de Philips genera visualización 3D de patologías a partir de una angiografía rotacional única corrida en unos pocos segundos. Utilizado con los sistemas únicos de cobertura de cuerpo entero de Philips Allura FD, puede cubrir cualquier anatomía incluyendo áreas cerebrales, abdominales y periféricas. Características adicionales compensan el movimiento del paciente y aseguran la resolución de alto contraste para todas las aplicaciones.
Programa ganador de premios || Mejor renovación de práctica

Un programa galardonado implica un desempeño galardonado

El programa de renovación de Philips es ganador de un premio Frost & Sullivan a Mejores Prácticas por Liderazgo en la Calidad del Producto (2010). Esto destaca la calidad y atención que está incorporada en cada uno de nuestros sistemas Diamond Select.
Allura 3D-CA || Soporte avanzado de imaginolog

Allura 3D-CA para una perspectiva excelente dentro de la vasculatura tortuosa

Philips Allura 3D Angiografía Coronaria (CA) es una herramienta de intervención poderosa para la imaginología coronaria. Puede ayudar a prevenir las interpretaciones equivocadas de lesiones y bifurcaciones al minimizar las visualizaciones acortadas del árbol de vasos coronarios.
XperCT || Soporte avanzado de imaginolog

XperCT para imaginología tipo CT en el laboratorio

XperCT trae imaginología tipo CT a los sistemas intervencionales. Usted puede utilizarla para evaluar el tejido blando, la estructura ósea y la ubicación de la endoprótesis antes, durante y después de procedimientos intervencionales. Le ayuda a evitar estructuras e identificar los vasos sanguíneos que alimentan a los tumores, durante los procedimientos.

