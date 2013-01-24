Buscar términos
Traiga intervenciones avanzadas a su sala de angiografía con tecnología de última generación, calidad de imagen y desempeño clínico fantásticos. El sistema de rayos X Philips Diamond Select Allura Xper FD20 está diseñado para soportar su práctica hacia el futuro.
Tecnología de detector plano con una resolución de imagen 2k
Ajustes Xper para agilizar los procedimientos
La imaginología de multimodalidad soporta decisiones informadas
El proceso de renovación proporciona un estado "como nuevo"
Allura 3D-RA mejora la visualización
Un programa galardonado implica un desempeño galardonado
Allura 3D-CA para una perspectiva excelente dentro de la vasculatura tortuosa
XperCT para imaginología tipo CT en el laboratorio
