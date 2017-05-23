An integrated coil solution for (total) spine related imaging. Combines the Base with the FlexCoverage Posterior coil, integrated in the table. Open visual field is provided with a mirror. On wide bore systems, the head section can be tilted to allow flexible positioning and enhance patient comfort.
Estamos encantados de estar en contacto con usted
Díganos en qué le podemos ayudar.
Nuestro sitio se puede visualizar mejor con la última versión de Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome o Firefox.
La información de esta página web está dirigida exclusivamente a profesionales sanitarios. Al hacer clic en "Aceptar", declara que es profesional sanitario.
Haga clic en "Cancelar" para ser redirigido a la página web de Philips.