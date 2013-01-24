Inicio
dStream Shoulder 8ch coil MR coil

dStream Shoulder 8ch coil

MR coil

Coil designed for high signal uniformity throughout the shoulder joint, with excellent penetration into the labrum. The coil consists of a base plate and an adjustable shoulder cup which can be raised and pivoted for comfortable patient positioning.

