Vea el video para obtener más información sobre las soluciones de visibilidad de Philips para la movilidad clínica: CareEvent, Mobile Caregiver y PIIC iX
Un sistema de monitorización central en tiempo real que ofrece un acceso sencillo a la información y favorece la calidad en el cuidado al paciente.
Acceso flexible a la información para la toma de decisiones críticas
Una visión completa de la información de paciente
La ayuda avanzada a la toma de decisiones clínicas aumenta la calidad asistencial
La información basada en normas mejora la interoperabilidad
Monitorización en tiempo real para una actuación más rápida
