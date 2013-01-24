Inicio
IntelliVue Sistema de monitorización central

IntelliVue Centro de Información iX

Sistema de monitorización central

Un sistema de monitorización central en tiempo real que ofrece un acceso sencillo a la información y favorece la calidad en el cuidado al paciente.

Acceso flexible a la información para la toma de decisiones críticas

PIIC iX ofrece acceso a la información de monitorización en cualquier momento y lugar (el hospital, el domicilio, la carretera), lo que facilita una toma de decisiones informadas vía iPad® o web.
Una visión completa de la información de paciente

Permite un acceso completo a la historia de monitorización de pacientes durante todo el ciclo de cuidados, desde Urgencias, Quirófano y UCI hasta cuidados intermedios.
La ayuda avanzada a la toma de decisiones clínicas aumenta la calidad asistencial

El Centro de información IntelliVue iX ofrece monitorización en tiempo real, aplicaciones de revisión y herramientas de ayuda a la toma de decisiones, todo al alcance de su mano. El profesional sanitario dispone de acceso a la información de monitorización en tiempo y forma en cualquier momento y lugar. PIIC iX contribuye a que su centro cumpla con la misión más importante: prestar una atención sanitaria de calidad.
La información basada en normas mejora la interoperabilidad

PIIC iX interactúa con sus aplicaciones relacionadas con los Sistemas de Información Hospitalaria (HIS) y la Historia Clínica Electrónica (EMR). El sistema abierto, basado en normas, admite una infraestructura informática compartida para ayudarle a lograr los mejores resultados de sus inversiones en hardware y en la red existente.
Información basada en estándares

PIIC iX interactúa con las aplicaciones del HIS y la HCE. Este sistema, abierto y basado en estándares, admite una infraestructura compartida de TI, lo que ayuda a sacar el máximo rendimiento de las inversiones en red y hardware existentes.
Monitorización en tiempo real

Monitorización en tiempo real para una actuación más rápida

Permite ver e interpretar la información clínica más relevante y actuar con rapidez. Puede configurar PIIC iX con el fin de visualizar los datos de monitorización en tiempo real de manera personalizada, en función del estado de cada paciente. Puede seleccionar formas de onda, valores numéricos, tendencias horizonte y STEMI Limit Map de hasta 32 pacientes en un solo Centro de información. La opción de pantalla dual permite visualizar la información completa de cada paciente.

 

Vea el video para obtener más información sobre las soluciones de visibilidad de Philips para la movilidad clínica: CareEvent, Mobile Caregiver y PIIC iX

