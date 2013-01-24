A truly multifunctional room for any open or minimally invasive procedure.
We have aligned with MAQUET to seamlessly integrate the best-in-class interventional X-ray with a best-in-class operating room table.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By accommodating future-ready surgical technologies, your hospital will be strategically positioned for exceptional growth. The Philips / MAQUET alliance helps put you on the road to success.
Clear advantages
Creating an environment that optimizes workflow and functionality has advantages for your hospital. A single room for all interventional procedures (cardiac, vascular, neuro, trauma) and open surgery. The ability to handle a broader range of procedures than a non-hybrid room. A cost-effective response to the changing healthcare landscape.
A versatile environment
As surgical procedure types continue to evolve from open to more minimally invasive, surgeons require a single solution ‘hybrid’ operating room.
Our Allura Xper advanced X-ray imaging systems and MAQUET’s highly flexible MAGNUS operating room table come together to give you exceptional versatility for individualized patient care.
A sensible collaboration
As a global leader in healthcare and interventional X-ray, we have sought to align with a partner of very high caliber to develop an integrated solution with the flexibility to address the needs of a truly multi-functional OR. MAQUET GETINGE GROUP’S high standards and innovative solutions in the OR table and medical systems industry make it the perfect choice.
The pairing of these technologies is superb. High-resolution fixed X-ray imaging with our Allura Xper systems joined with the ergonomically designed MAGNUS OR table sets new standards in mobility and positioning for procedures that are more comfortable for surgeons and patients.
Integration excellence
Our alliance with MAQUET is intended to enhance hybrid functionality. Surgeons will find a room designed to support complex procedures and easily adapt to a broadening range of procedure types.
Allura Xper X-ray system and MAGNUS OR table integration provides advanced functionality thanks to closely synchronized movements. Automatic position control, efficient BolusChase procedures and advanced 3D software tools are highlights. The MAGNUS OR table system offers a radiolucent tabletop for endovascular procedures or a modular tabletop for open surgery.
