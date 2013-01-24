Buscar términos
XperCT Dual es una versión de XperCT que permite en los equipo de radiología intervencionista Philips realizar dos estudios con un intervalo definido. Las imágenes de alta resolución y contraste se reconstruyen cuatro veces más rápido, y aceleran la toma de decisiones durante los procedimientos.
Herramienta de intervención versátil compatible con diversos procedimientos
Protocolos de adquisición avanzada para neuro y cuerpo
Visualización 3D para visualización de volumen y corte
