XperCT Dual Conebeam CT de alta resolución y rapidez en la intervenciones

XperCT Dual

Conebeam CT de alta resolución y rapidez en la intervenciones

XperCT Dual es una versión de XperCT que permite en los equipo de radiología intervencionista Philips realizar dos estudios con un intervalo definido. Las imágenes de alta resolución y contraste se reconstruyen cuatro veces más rápido, y aceleran la toma de decisiones durante los procedimientos.

Caracteristicas
Herramienta de intervención versátil || Supports confident decisions

Herramienta de intervención versátil compatible con diversos procedimientos

Proporciona imágenes como CT para apoyar el diagnóstico, planeación, intervenciones y seguimiento. XperCT puede utilizarse con Philips Allura 3D-RA para visualizar el tejido blando y la anatomía vascular en una imagen. También puede utilizarse con la opción Philips XperGuide para orientación de la aguja en vivo en cualquier parte del cuerpo.
Protocolos de adquisición avanzada || Faster procedures, lower X-ray

Protocolos de adquisición avanzada para neuro y cuerpo

Philips XperCT utiliza la característica de angiografía giratoria AlluraXper FD20 para adquirir las imágenes. Los protocolos de adquisición avanzada son compatibles con aplicaciones neuro y corporales, que proporcionan reconstrucciones 3D en alta calidad en menos de un minuto. Por defecto, la adquisición está en el campo de vista máximo, pero puede cambiar a colimación para reducir la dosis X y el tiempo de reconstrucción.
Visualización 3D || Versatile 3D visualization

Visualización 3D para visualización de volumen y corte

Los datos de imagen pueden visualizarse como imagen CT regular con visualización de volumen 3D en cualquier orientación. Otras características 3D incluyen visualización de corte en cualquier orientación y cualquier grosor de corte de 0.5mm para arriba. La funcionalidad de plano de corte proporciona información sobre la estructura anatómica. Una técnica zoom reconstructiva está disponible para aplicaciones de alta resolución.

Application areas

Lesion detection

DualPhase acquisition and DualView allow visualization of arterial and post-arterial contrast enhancement in liver imaging. With MRI-like lesion1,2 detection, XperCT Dual allows you to predict tumor response in TACE and SIRT procedures.

Neuro visualizations

XperCT Dual provides superb image quality when imaging areas where a coil or stent is present. Plus, its improved grey scale and more homogeneous images enhance visualization of soft tissue and small bleedings for post-procedural checks.

Visualization of endoleaks

The enhanced image quality of XperCT Dual improves the visualization of pathologies, such as endoleaks. It also assists in the treatment of large patients by providing improved image quality.
  • *La función DualPhase está disponible con los sistemas Allura versión 8.2 o posteriores. Permite que XperCT ejecute dos estudios rotacionales con un intervalo de retraso entre ambos definido por el usuario.

