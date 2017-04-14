  • Garantía de devolución es de 30 días

    Soluciones para circulación diurna

    Las luces de marcha diurnas LED, indispensables para
    una mayor seguridad y elegancia.

    Iluminación para automóviles de Philips, la elección definitiva para la carretera

    • Innovando en el sector de iluminación para automóviles desde 1914
    • Inventor de las lámparas Xenon HID
    • La elección de los principales fabricantes de coches
      LED DayLight 9

      LED Daylight

      LED DayLightGuide

      daylight-guide
      LED LUXEON® de alta potencia
      Nuevo diseño óptico con 9 puntos LED

      Montaje desde varios ángulos para un efecto de iluminación con amplia visualización
      Sistema de instalación con un clic
      Compatible con vehículos híbridos, eléctricos y start/stop
      Resistente al agua y los impactos de grava
      Carcasa de aluminio de alta calidad
      Tecnología homologada
      LED LUXEON® de alta potencia y nueva generación
      Haz ultraancho
      Permanece encendido día y noche (regulado)
      Instalación con un simple clic
      Carcasa de aluminio de alta calidad 
      Resistente al agua y los impactos de grava
      Tecnología homologada
      selector-tool

      Encuentra la lámpara adecuada para tu coche

       

       

      Ir a herramienta de selección

       

