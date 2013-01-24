  • Garantía de devolución es de 30 días

    Monitores de acoplamiento

      Elige tu solución de base USB-C   :

      Base USB-C
      Base USB
      Base USB-C profesional
      Base USB profesional
      Base USB-C

      Gran potencia


      Despídete de los cargadores y los cables de alimentación. Un puerto USB-C proporciona hasta 90 W a tu portátil o dispositivo inteligente, para llevar el orden y la comodidad a tu espacio de trabajo digital. Los monitores de Philips se han probado para garantizar la compatibilidad con una amplia gama de modelos y marcas de portátiles y teléfonos.
      Datos

      Increíblemente rápido


      El estándar USB 3.2 más reciente ofrece 20 veces la velocidad de USB 2.0, lo que te permite ser más productivo, ya que las transferencias de datos se realizan en una fracción del tiempo al que estaba acostumbrado. Por ejemplo, un vídeo con resolución 4K completa se puede transferir en menos de 60 segundos.
      Ethernet

      Ethernet RJ45


      Además del concentrador USB multipuerto, también proporcionamos un puerto Ethernet (RJ45) exclusivo para mayor comodidad.

      Innovación en conectividad con la base USB

      USB-C


      Un único USB-C puede cambiar realmente tu experiencia de usuario y tu forma de trabajar. Se acabaron los cargadores, y los cables de alimentación y señal. La solución todo en uno proporciona hasta 90 W a tu portátil o dispositivo inteligente y pone orden en tu espacio de trabajo digital.
      Ver monitores USB-C

      Productos USB-C

        Monitor LCD con USB-C

        Monitor LCD con USB-C

        243B9/00

        • B Line
        • 24 (23,8"/60,5 cm en diagonal)
        • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
        Monitor LCD con USB-C

        Monitor LCD con USB-C

        273B9/00

        • B Line
        • 68,6 cm (27")
        • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
        Monitor LCD con USB-C

        Monitor LCD con USB-C

        276B9/00

        • B Line
        • 68,5 cm (27")
        • 2560 x 1440 (QHD)
      Base USB


      La mejor solución, diseñada para entornos corporativos y de oficina, es la exclusiva base USB-C que combina USB-C, RJ45 y salida DP para una mayor comodidad. Esto sustituye a la perfección las aparatosas bases externas independientes y reduce el desorden no deseado en el escritorio, a la vez que garantiza una elevada conectividad.
      Ver monitores con base USB

      Productos con base USB

      Base USB profesional


      Para los usuarios profesionales que necesitan la solución vertical más avanzada y completa, Philips ha diseñado una gama de monitores que permite una conectividad aún más versátil con replicación de puertos universal y garantiza una mayor calidad de potencia, datos y audio/vídeo. Además, nuestros monitores profesionales disponen de HDR, paneles avanzados, alta resolución y tamaños de pantalla más grandes para aumentar la productividad. 
      Ver base profesional

      Base USB profesional

      Conexión híbrida


      Como parte de la gama Pro Docking, los monitores de Philips también ofrecen soluciones para los usuarios de ordenadores portátiles que solo pueden conectarse mediante el USB-A tradicional. Los monitores híbridos ofrecen una estación base USB integrada, equipada con tecnología DisplayLink que ofrece replicación de puertos universal, para que los usuarios puedan acceder a los periféricos de la oficina, incluido el teclado, el ratón y el cable Ethernet RJ-45, mediante un único cable USB de doble malla con conector tipo C y tipo A.
      Ver monitores de conexión híbrida

      Productos de conexión híbrida

      Más información sobre los  monitores Philips

      Monitores para la oficina

      Colección para uso profesional

      Da rienda suelta a tu productividad
      Monitores curvos

      Monitores curvos

      Inmersión definitiva
      Monitores táctiles

      Monitores táctiles

      Con la mejor tecnología táctil
      Ayuda, asistencia y actualizaciones

      Registra tu monitor

      Crea una cuenta de My Philips gratuita para registrar tu nuevo monitor. Una vez que lo hagas, te avisaremos cuando haya nuevas actualizaciones disponibles.
      Iniciar sesión en My Philips

      Actualizaciones de software

      Mantén el máximo rendimiento de tu monitor Philips. Si hay una nueva actualización de software, la encontrarás aquí. Y si has perdido los controladores, puedes descargarlos también aquí de forma gratuita.
      Buscar actualizaciones

      Plataforma de atención al cliente

      La forma más rápida de resolver cualquier problema técnico o de configuración es consultar la guía de solución de problemas del monitor Philips. Utiliza estos prácticos consejos y trucos para volver a poner tu monitor en funcionamiento rápidamente.
      Encuentra una solución

      Ponte en contacto con nosotros

      Estamos aquí para ayudarte. Puedes ponerte en contacto con nosotros por teléfono, correo electrónico o chat en línea, tanto si necesitas asesoramiento para comprar un monitor Philips como asistencia para configurarlo.
      Contacto con Philips

