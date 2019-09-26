I was looking for a decent size television with a narrow base to suit a small little table and came across this Philips model. I immediately liked the stylish white design and Bluetooth speaker. Most of TV out there lack in sound which is very important to me so I was pleasantly surprised by this addition. I knew Philips reputation and decided to go ahead with the purchase, after reading some reviews as well. Out of the box the connection was quite straight forward. The instruction manual is very basic I have to say. There's more paper for warranty than other. Luckily I'm usually pretty good with tech gadgets so I was able to set up the TV, even though it took me some time to figure out where to go on the menu. I had to select UK first then start downloading channels. The audio is really impressive, with the possibility to personalise it and also adding a virtual surround sound. The video is also good with full HD but don't expect the sharpness and resolution of a 4K obviously. There are several connection points for Hdmi, headphones, pc, aerial and satellite. The remote control, also in white is easy to use and of a nice design. I tried pairing the speaker with my phone and it worked on the first attempt. There is no Internet/WiFi connection but that didn't bother me too much. Good to keep that in mind though if you wish to watch YouTube on your TV. One can stil connect a digital receiver that can be linked to the Internet.