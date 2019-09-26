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Descatalogado
24PFS5231/12
Televisor LED Full HD ultraplano
Presentamos la serie Philips 5200: un tamaño compacto con grandes posibilidades. Con una solución de sonido todo en uno que incluye conectividad inalámbrica y un potente rendimiento sonoro, y que cambiará tu forma de ver los televisores compactos.
60 cm (24")
Televisor LED Full HD
DVB T/C/T2/T2-HD/S/S2
Ha llegado la gran novedad para pantallas compactas. La solución de sonido todo en uno de Philips es una potente caja de altavoces integrada que actúa como soporte inteligente de televisor. Cuenta con una combinación perfecta de altavoces para dar vida a películas, llevar juegos a otro nivel y disfrutar de la música. La conectividad inalámbrica te permite jugar como quieras con un sonido increíble. Además, con la combinación de tejido blanco y plateado, es el complemento ideal para cualquier habitación.
Compartí la diversión. Conectá tu Memory Stick USB, cámara digital, reproductor de MP3 u otro dispositivo multimedia al puerto USB del televisor para disfrutar de fotos, videos y música mediante el explorador de contenidos en pantalla fácil de usar.
Elegante, compacto y ligero. Este televisor de pantalla pequeña te permite ponerte al día con tus programas favoritos en la cocina o mantenerte informado a través de las últimas noticias mientras haces tus tareas en el garaje o conocer los últimos resultados deportivos mientras disfrutas de una buena barbacoa. ¡Perfecta para utilizarla mientras te diviertes!
Accede a preguntas frecuentes, manuales de usuario, información de seguridad y consejos
3.8
de 4
106
Reseñas
Astro71
26/09/2019
United Kingdom
Comprador verificado
Very satisfied
I was looking for a decent size television with a narrow base to suit a small little table and came across this Philips model. I immediately liked the stylish white design and Bluetooth speaker. Most of TV out there lack in sound which is very important to me so I was pleasantly surprised by this addition. I knew Philips reputation and decided to go ahead with the purchase, after reading some reviews as well. Out of the box the connection was quite straight forward. The instruction manual is very basic I have to say. There's more paper for warranty than other. Luckily I'm usually pretty good with tech gadgets so I was able to set up the TV, even though it took me some time to figure out where to go on the menu. I had to select UK first then start downloading channels. The audio is really impressive, with the possibility to personalise it and also adding a virtual surround sound. The video is also good with full HD but don't expect the sharpness and resolution of a 4K obviously. There are several connection points for Hdmi, headphones, pc, aerial and satellite. The remote control, also in white is easy to use and of a nice design. I tried pairing the speaker with my phone and it worked on the first attempt. There is no Internet/WiFi connection but that didn't bother me too much. Good to keep that in mind though if you wish to watch YouTube on your TV. One can stil connect a digital receiver that can be linked to the Internet.
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para 5200 series 24PFS5231 Full HD Ultra Slim LED TV
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para 5200 series 24PFS5231 Full HD Ultra Slim LED TV
Corneliaaj
26/09/2019
United Kingdom
Very satisfied
I was looking for a decent size television with a narrow base to suit a small little table and came across this Philips model. I immediately liked the stylish white design and Bluetooth speaker. Most of TV out there lack in sound which is very important to me so I was pleasantly surprised by this addition. I knew Philips reputation and decided to go ahead with the purchase, after reading some reviews as well. Out of the box the connection was quite straight forward. The instruction manual is very basic I have to say. There's more paper for warranty than other. Luckily I'm usually pretty good with tech gadgets so I was able to set up the TV, even though it took me some time to figure out where to go on the menu. I had to select UK first then start downloading channels. The audio is really impressive, with the possibility to personalise it and also adding a virtual surround sound. The video is also good with full HD but don't expect the sharpness and resolution of a 4K obviously. There are several connection points for Hdmi, headphones, pc, aerial and satellite. The remote control, also in white is easy to use and of a nice design. I tried pairing the speaker with my phone and it worked on the first attempt. There is no Internet/WiFi connection but that didn't bother me too much. Good to keep that in mind though if you wish to watch YouTube on your TV. One can stil connect a digital receiver that can be linked to the Internet.
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para 5200 series 24PFS5231 Full HD Ultra Slim LED TV
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para 5200 series 24PFS5231 Full HD Ultra Slim LED TV
Astrophotographer
02/04/2022
Deutschland
Ein Absoluter Top 24"Zoll Fernseher
Der Fernseher ist rundum absolut gut und ist ebenfalls als Monitor gut nutzbar. Hält was er verspricht.
Ventajas
Preis/Leistung Top | Gute Bild- und gute Tonqualität
Contras
Senderliste ist bisschen umständlich
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para 5200 series 24PFS5231 Ultraflacher Full HD LED TV
Fecha de uso 2021-04-02
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para 5200 series 24PFS5231 Ultraflacher Full HD LED TV
Fecha de uso 2021-04-02
Basado en los resultados del programa de prueba de Ambilight en Suecia, Dinamarca, Finlandia, Noruega, Reino Unido, Alemania, Austria y Francia entre el 24 de febrero de 2023 y el 28 de febrero de 2025. Durante este periodo, el 99,91 % de los participantes decidió quedarse con su Ambilight TV, a pesar de contar con una política de devolución con reembolso completo y sin necesidad de dar explicaciones.
La guía electrónica de programación y la visibilidad real (hasta 8 días) dependen del país y del operador.
Consumo de energía en kWh por año, basado en el consumo de energía de un televisor encendido durante 4 horas al día, 365 días al año. El consumo de energía real dependerá del modo en que se use el televisor.
El televisor admite la recepción de DVB-T para emisiones gratuitas. Puede que determinados operadores de DVB-T no sean compatibles. Puedes encontrar una lista actualizada en la sección de preguntas frecuentes del sitio Web de asistencia de Philips. Algunos operadores requieren acceso condicional y suscripción. Ponte en contacto con tu operador para obtener más información.
(Philips) solo es compatible con determinados reproductores de Philips.