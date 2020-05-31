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Descatalogado
328P6VJEB/00
P Line
32 (visible 80 cm [31,5"])
3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)
Estas pantallas de Philips utilizan paneles de alto rendimiento para ofrecer imágenes con resolución UltraClear 4K UHD (3840 x 2160). Si eres un profesional exigente que requiere imágenes extremadamente detalladas para soluciones CAD, con aplicaciones de gráficos 3D o eres un mago de las finanzas que trabaja con enormes hojas de cálculo, las pantallas de Philips conseguirán que tus imágenes y gráficos cobren vida.
La tecnología Ultra Wide-Color ofrece una gama más amplia de colores para una imagen más brillante. La mayor escala de colores de Ultra Wide Color proporciona unos verdes más naturales, unos rojos vivos y unos azules más profundos. Da vida a los contenidos multimedia y a las imágenes, e incluso a las tareas de productividad, con los colores realistas de la tecnología Ultra Wide-Color.
La pantalla LED VA de Philips utiliza una tecnología de alineación vertical multidominio avanzada que proporciona índices de contraste estático superelevados para disfrutar de imágenes extravívidas y brillantes. Las aplicaciones de oficina estándar pueden manejarse con facilidad, aunque es especialmente adecuada para fotos, Internet, películas, juegos y aplicaciones gráficas exigentes. Su tecnología de gestión de píxeles optimizada te ofrece un ángulo de visión extrapanorámico de 178/178 grados, que proporciona imágenes nítidas.
3.8
de 4
16
Reseñas
ErinyesAg47
31/05/2020
United Kingdom
Well worth the cost
I've been using this monitor since the product launched, and haven't had more than one real problem with it (check pros and cons). The price in my expensive country has halved since the launch too, making this a VERY appealing option for anybody that needs a physically big screen (so you don't need to waste much screen estate to scaling) in 4K. I use the display in both daytime when sun shines in, and in the middle of the night in complete darkness. I do graphics related color intensive work, and gaming that ranges from new titles to 90s classics, and this monitor fits every task at least adequately. The image remains clear, dark tones do not disappear even at 0% brightness AND contrast, which is rare. Panel uniformity on mine is good enough to not show noticeable bright spots even in complete darkness. When it comes to older, lower resolution games, this monitor performs admirably, not blurring the image too much, which was one of my biggest fears when I got it. Sure it has no Free/G-sync, or HDR, but that's what the specs say so what do you expect? If you're big on gaming, buy a gaming monitor, if you're big on productivity and like to game for entertainment, this is one is a fine choice. In the end it says something that personally I am looking into upgrading to a 4K high Hz display with variable sync support (for better new title gaming experience), reading through all the reviews I spot, but until I find one that is REALLY good without any meaningful downsides, I'm staying with this one. Even when I do find one, it's going to go through some rigorous testing against this monitor, especially on the color accuracy side of things before I decide to keep it.
Ventajas
Price. Many USB3 ports. Good color accuracy out of the box (amazing when calibrated on site). Low enough input lag and ghosting for any "non-hardcore" gaming. Great contrast due to VA panel technology. 1:1 pixel ratio option. Not too blurry scaling of lower resolution modes. Big enough physical size to use higher resolution modes without (much) scaling. Six image presets that can be customized at will.
Contras
Bezel might be considered a bit thick by some, but large viewing area should mitigate this somewhat. The "touch to activate" buttons, and therefore menus behind them, are absolutely horrible to operate at first. Even after a few years of use and no need to try to remember the buttons, I still make mistakes with them.
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para Brilliance 328P6VJEB 4K LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para Brilliance 328P6VJEB 4K LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
tiazz
14/10/2017
United Kingdom
Excellent product. Excellent Value
Perfect display for developers with a multi panel IDE. Great connectivity. Fantastic Price.
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para Brilliance 328P6VJEB 4K LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para Brilliance 328P6VJEB 4K LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
Namibianer65
15/11/2019
Deutschland
Das Produkt ist top!
Sehr schöne Farben, exzellente Auflösung! Empfehlenswert!
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para Brilliance 328P6VJEB 4K LCD-Monitor mit Ultra Wide Color
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para Brilliance 328P6VJEB 4K LCD-Monitor mit Ultra Wide Color
Esta pantalla de Philips tiene la certificación MHL. No obstante, en caso de que tu dispositivo MHL no se conecte o funcione correctamente, consulta las preguntas más frecuentes de tu dispositivo MHL o directamente al proveedor. Puede que la política del fabricante de tu dispositivo requiera que compres un cable o adaptador MHL específico de su marca para que funcione
Requiere dispositivo móvil opcional con certificación MHL y cable MHL (no incluidos). Consulta la compatibilidad al proveedor de tu dispositivo MHL.
El ahorro de energía en modo de espera/apagado de ErP no se aplica a la función de carga MHL
Para obtener una lista completa de productos compatibles con MHL consulta www.mhlconsortiun.org
EPEAT es válido solamente si Philips registra el producto. Visita https://www.epeat.net/ para conocer el estado del registro en tu país.
La carga rápida cumple con el estándar para carga de baterías por USB 1.2
Valor del tiempo de respuesta igual a SmartResponse