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Política de devolución de 30 días

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Todas las series

  • Descubre un cuidado corporal tan suave como potente.
  • Descubre un cuidado corporal tan suave como potente.
  • Descubre un cuidado corporal tan suave como potente.
  • Descubre un cuidado corporal tan suave como potente.
  • Descubre un cuidado corporal tan suave como potente.
  • Descubre un cuidado corporal tan suave como potente.
  • Descubre un cuidado corporal tan suave como potente.
  • Descubre un cuidado corporal tan suave como potente.
  • Descubre un cuidado corporal tan suave como potente.
  • Descubre un cuidado corporal tan suave como potente.
  • Descubre un cuidado corporal tan suave como potente.
  • Descubre un cuidado corporal tan suave como potente.
  • Descubre un cuidado corporal tan suave como potente.
  • Descubre un cuidado corporal tan suave como potente.
  • Descubre un cuidado corporal tan suave como potente.
  • Descubre un cuidado corporal tan suave como potente.
  • Descubre un cuidado corporal tan suave como potente.
  • Descubre un cuidado corporal tan suave como potente.
  • Descubre un cuidado corporal tan suave como potente.
  • Descubre un cuidado corporal tan suave como potente.

Epilator Series 9000Depiladora sin cable Wet & Dry

BRE719/00

4.7
| (194) Reseñas | 99% ha recomendado este producto
Descubre un cuidado corporal tan suave como potente.
Nuestra depiladora más eficiente para conseguir la piel más suave: presentamos la primera depiladora del mundo con ProGuide con visibilidad de 360° para lograr resultados suaves y eficientes. Más que una depiladora, es tu kit todo en uno para el cuidado del cuerpo y la depilación.
Ver todos los beneficios

Libérate de la rutina de depilación hasta 4 semanas.

Descubre un cuidado corporal tan suave como potente.

  • Uso en seco y en húmedo

  • Para las piernas, el cuerpo y la zona del bikini

  • Más que una depiladora

  • 8 accesorios en total

Suavidad hasta 4 semanas

Suavidad hasta 4 semanas

Libérate de la rutina de depilación: ya no tendrás que esperar a que el pelo crezca, pues elimina vellos 3 veces más cortos que la cera.

ProGuide: menos dolor, más comodidad para la piel*

ProGuide: menos dolor, más comodidad para la piel*

La primera depiladora del mundo con ProGuide con visibilidad de 360 ° para lograr resultados suaves y eficientes. ProGuide emplea un ángulo depilación óptimo de 75° para brindarte los mejores resultados y mantener la piel tensa para mayor comodidad, mientras que la luz LED de 360° te ayuda a detectar y eliminar más vellos.

Eficiente y rápido: ilumina, detecta y atrapa.

Eficiente y rápido: ilumina, detecta y atrapa.

Resultados eficientes y rápidos con la tecnología de doble acción. Atrapa incluso el vello más corto con pinzas cerámicas. Atrapa y elimina el vello de hasta 0,5 mm. No hace falta hacer presión, basta con deslizar y la luz LED integrada garantiza que no se escape ni un vello en menos de 6 minutos en la parte inferior de ambas piernas.

Especificaciones técnicas

Obtener asistencia sobre este producto

Accede a preguntas frecuentes, manuales de usuario, información de seguridad y consejos

Encuentra una pieza de repuesto o un accesorio

Ir a piezas y accesorios

Piezas y accesorios

Opiniones

Estas reseñas las gestiona Bazaarvoice y cumplen con la política de autenticidad de Bazaarvoice, que está respaldada por la tecnología antifraude y el análisis humano. Los detalles se pueden encontrar en
Las opiniones de los clientes en forma de reseñas de productos y calificaciones por estrellas resultan útiles para todos los clientes. Te permiten saber más sobre el producto y te ayudan a tomar una decisión de compra. Cualquier cliente que haya comprado un producto a través de Internet o en tiendas puede hacer una reseña

4.7

de 4

194

Reseñas

99%

ha recomendado este producto

1

07/04/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Transformed my hair removal routine

The braun epilator 9000 has totally transformed my hair removal routine id always used a razor, well not anymore. This has actually changed my life ! The 9000 is a sleek design comfortable grip quiet motor and powerful performance It's also incredibly versatile perfect for legs arms and more sensitive areas , it's fast and effective to use removing even the tiniest hairs , the built in light is genius making sure i don't miss a spot if you're looking for a long lasting smooth upkeep the braun 9000 is amazing

Ventajas

Easy to use fast lasting results

Contras

None

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para Epilator Series 9000 BRE728/00 Cordless epilator; Wet & Dry

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para Epilator Series 9000 BRE728/00 Cordless epilator; Wet & Dry

26/03/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Wow! what a product, great value

The epilator series 900 has a great range of heads to suit lots of scenarios with the switch of a head.You can use it with both water and dry. The attachment for rough skin works wonders and the battery power is amazing. I wasn't sure as being a mid to older lady about the epilator and first time use I was sceptical with the epilator head and thought 'it's too painful' but after using a few times it gives amazing results and no longer hurts. The exfoliation tool helps give a smooth finish to a job well done.

Ventajas

range of heads to complete body care

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para Epilator Series 9000 BRE728/00 Cordless epilator; Wet & Dry

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para Epilator Series 9000 BRE728/00 Cordless epilator; Wet & Dry

22/03/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

This product is great!

I absolutely loved this product, so easy to use and quick saving me so much time, having mobility issues it definitely helped me. First time I used it it hurt a little bit but now it’s fine and works fantastic really getting the hair off legs leaving them feeling so smooth

Ventajas

Quick and easy

Contras

Hurts a bit

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para Epilator Series 9000 BRE718/00 Cordless epilator; Wet & Dry

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para Epilator Series 9000 BRE718/00 Cordless epilator; Wet & Dry

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Avisos legales

  1. Frente a aparatos sin ProGuide.

  2. Con 2 años de garantía.