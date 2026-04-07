I was a little sceptical about this, as I've used epilators in the past, with varied results. This epilator has absolutely won me over though. The ProGuide attachment is great for helping you get your skin into the best position for removing the hair easily, and it is comfortable to hold too. The LED light seemed like a little bit of a gimmick for me, but I still use it, and it does definitely help me to see all those little fine hairs, especially around the thigh. I love that I can use this in the shower, though I mostly do it just after I get out, as I find that gives me the best results. This comes with everything you need - a bikini trimmer, exfoliation brush, even a pedicure file. The battery life is decent too, and I can go a few uses before I need to charge it up. Overall I'd recommend it, especially if you're looking for an alternative in between waxing and shaving.