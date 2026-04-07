Paga con Klarna
Envío gratis desde 40€
Paga con Klarna
Envío gratis desde 40€
Uso en seco y en húmedo
Para las piernas, el cuerpo y la zona del bikini
Más que una depiladora
8 accesorios en total
Libérate de la rutina de depilación: ya no tendrás que esperar a que el pelo crezca, pues elimina vellos 3 veces más cortos que la cera.
La primera depiladora del mundo con ProGuide con visibilidad de 360 ° para lograr resultados suaves y eficientes. ProGuide emplea un ángulo depilación óptimo de 75° para brindarte los mejores resultados y mantener la piel tensa para mayor comodidad, mientras que la luz LED de 360° te ayuda a detectar y eliminar más vellos.
Resultados eficientes y rápidos con la tecnología de doble acción. Atrapa incluso el vello más corto con pinzas cerámicas. Atrapa y elimina el vello de hasta 0,5 mm. No hace falta hacer presión, basta con deslizar y la luz LED integrada garantiza que no se escape ni un vello en menos de 6 minutos en la parte inferior de ambas piernas.
4.7
de 4
194
Reseñas
99%
ha recomendado este producto
Seagull 74
07/04/2026
United Kingdom
Parte de la promoción
Transformed my hair removal routine
The braun epilator 9000 has totally transformed my hair removal routine id always used a razor, well not anymore. This has actually changed my life ! The 9000 is a sleek design comfortable grip quiet motor and powerful performance It's also incredibly versatile perfect for legs arms and more sensitive areas , it's fast and effective to use removing even the tiniest hairs , the built in light is genius making sure i don't miss a spot if you're looking for a long lasting smooth upkeep the braun 9000 is amazing
Ventajas
Easy to use fast lasting results
Contras
None
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para Epilator Series 9000 BRE728/00 Cordless epilator; Wet & Dry
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para Epilator Series 9000 BRE728/00 Cordless epilator; Wet & Dry
vezza
26/03/2026
United Kingdom
Parte de la promoción
Wow! what a product, great value
The epilator series 900 has a great range of heads to suit lots of scenarios with the switch of a head.You can use it with both water and dry. The attachment for rough skin works wonders and the battery power is amazing. I wasn't sure as being a mid to older lady about the epilator and first time use I was sceptical with the epilator head and thought 'it's too painful' but after using a few times it gives amazing results and no longer hurts. The exfoliation tool helps give a smooth finish to a job well done.
Ventajas
range of heads to complete body care
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para Epilator Series 9000 BRE728/00 Cordless epilator; Wet & Dry
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para Epilator Series 9000 BRE728/00 Cordless epilator; Wet & Dry
Ellsbells90
22/03/2026
United Kingdom
Parte de la promoción
This product is great!
I absolutely loved this product, so easy to use and quick saving me so much time, having mobility issues it definitely helped me. First time I used it it hurt a little bit but now it’s fine and works fantastic really getting the hair off legs leaving them feeling so smooth
Ventajas
Quick and easy
Contras
Hurts a bit
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para Epilator Series 9000 BRE718/00 Cordless epilator; Wet & Dry
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para Epilator Series 9000 BRE718/00 Cordless epilator; Wet & Dry
Frente a aparatos sin ProGuide.
Con 2 años de garantía.