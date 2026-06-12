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Política de devolución de 30 días

Política de devolución de 30 días

Descatalogado

SatinShave Advanced BRL131/00 Wet and dry cordless shaver

BRR464/00

4
| (55) Reseñas | 82% ha recomendado este producto
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Opiniones

Estas reseñas las gestiona Bazaarvoice y cumplen con la política de autenticidad de Bazaarvoice, que está respaldada por la tecnología antifraude y el análisis humano. Los detalles se pueden encontrar en
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4.0

de 4

55

Reseñas

82%

ha recomendado este producto

12/06/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Comprador verificado

Great ladies shaver

I’ve been buying another brand of facial shaver for years and saw the Phillips one online. It’s fantastic so much better than the other brand I purchased, I’ve had it for three months now and use it daily and haven’t needed to change the battery. It works well and easy to use.

Ventajas

Good ladies facial shaver

Contras

None

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para 5000 Series BRR484/00 Facial Hair Remover

Date of Use 2026-03-12

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para 5000 Series BRR484/00 Facial Hair Remover

Date of Use 2026-03-12

22/02/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Comprador verificado

The best!

Having bought, tried and disposed of many brands of facial hair remover, I can happily say this is the very best I've ever used. It painlessly does the job giving me the confidence that its sturdy, ergonomic design will give me long usage.

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para 5000 Series BRR454/00 Facial Hair Remover

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para 5000 Series BRR454/00 Facial Hair Remover

25/03/2026

Deutschland

Deutschland

Comprador verificado

Produkt für alle Frauen

Toll Produkt. Sehr praktisch für benutzen und preis ist auch gut.

Esta reseña se realizó para 5000 Series BRR454/00 Haarentferner für das Gesicht

Esta reseña se realizó para 5000 Series BRR454/00 Haarentferner für das Gesicht

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