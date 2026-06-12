Paga con Klarna
Envío gratis desde 40€
Paga con Klarna
Envío gratis desde 40€
Descatalogado
4.0
de 4
55
Reseñas
82%
ha recomendado este producto
Bankfoot1
12/06/2026
United Kingdom
Comprador verificado
Great ladies shaver
I’ve been buying another brand of facial shaver for years and saw the Phillips one online. It’s fantastic so much better than the other brand I purchased, I’ve had it for three months now and use it daily and haven’t needed to change the battery. It works well and easy to use.
Ventajas
Good ladies facial shaver
Contras
None
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para 5000 Series BRR484/00 Facial Hair Remover
Date of Use 2026-03-12
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para 5000 Series BRR484/00 Facial Hair Remover
Date of Use 2026-03-12
ColliSue
22/02/2026
United Kingdom
Comprador verificado
The best!
Having bought, tried and disposed of many brands of facial hair remover, I can happily say this is the very best I've ever used. It painlessly does the job giving me the confidence that its sturdy, ergonomic design will give me long usage.
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para 5000 Series BRR454/00 Facial Hair Remover
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para 5000 Series BRR454/00 Facial Hair Remover
Zoki 41
25/03/2026
Deutschland
Comprador verificado
Produkt für alle Frauen
Toll Produkt. Sehr praktisch für benutzen und preis ist auch gut.
Esta reseña se realizó para 5000 Series BRR454/00 Haarentferner für das Gesicht
Esta reseña se realizó para 5000 Series BRR454/00 Haarentferner für das Gesicht