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Envío gratis desde 40€
Política de devolución de 30 días
Descatalogado
DCB852/10
El encanto del sonido
Rodéate de estilo con esta microcadena Hi-Fi de Philips. Disfruta de la radio DAB+ de forma clara y sin interferencias, con control total mediante la aplicación gratuita DigitalRadio y un excelente aspecto visual con RadioVIS. Reproduce CD y dispositivos portátiles con las conexiones USB o MP3.
Base para iPod/iPhone/iPad
DAB+
El control digital del sonido te ofrece una selección de varios ajustes preestablecidos que puedes utilizar para optimizar los rangos de frecuencia de determinados estilos musicales (jazz, rock, pop y clásico). Cada modo utiliza tecnología de ecualización gráfica para ajustar automáticamente el balance de sonido y destacar las frecuencias de sonido más importantes del estilo musical elegido. En definitiva, el control digital del sonido te ofrece la posibilidad de sacarle el mayor partido a tu música al ajustar con precisión el balance de sonido para adaptarlo al tipo de música que estás reproduciendo.
Disfruta de contenido adicional de radio con RadioVIS: una potente función ofrecida por RadioDNS, una organización que conecta las emisoras DAB con Internet. Esta función especifica el modo en que la información de Internet se añade a la función de radio, con lo que las emisiones DAB se acompañan de animadas presentaciones de noticias, información sobre el tráfico, anuncios y mucho más, en función de la información que proporcione la emisora de radio. Para disfrutar de RadioVis, solo tienes que visitar Apple App Store y descargar la aplicación gratuita DigitalRadio de Philips. La aplicación también te ofrece control total de toda la radio DAB+ y FM.
3.5
de 4
6
Reseñas
moley
11/02/2013
United Kingdom
Perfect for what i we wanted
wanted a nice inexpensive unit for the kitchen. BOught this on demo. Loved it. as for two much bass there are setting profiles if you read the manual. Mine works with ipad two no issues. and mu i pad. i also like the cd and usb in and 3.5 mm Sound is good for the kitchen and bass boom is easily sorted by moving it away from the wall. Well done Phillips you finally come up with what i want since my 1980s boom box
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para DCB852 Micro music system
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para DCB852 Micro music system
Zorric
23/07/2012
United Kingdom
Excellent sound, not sure about the "wood" effect
Extremely good sound that is never harsh or unpleasant, unlike some rivals. You can have it on in the background and when you notice it, you always think "that sounds good". And the sound is the most important thing in a music system, surely. My wife is not keen on the wooden finish which either looks old-fashioned or retro depending on your point if view. DAB reception is much better than a portable DAB radio we have in the kitchen, even using the built-in aerial, and a co-ax lead is supplied so you can use an external aerial if needed.
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para DCB852 Micro music system
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para DCB852 Micro music system
Oz123
02/01/2013
United Kingdom
Excellent combination radio cd etc but let down by outmoded remote control
Excellent combination dab radio cd iPhone but the remote is not user friendly. Several refinements in the remote control should have undertaken 1. Volume control button should be larger as these are the most used 2. Keying in a number for the radio presets and pressing enter is far easier than scrolling through all the preset numbers 3 . Instruction manual has an error in dab preset set up which was frustrating to unravel on day one Overall the machine needs a remote control upgrade
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para DCB852 Micro music system
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para DCB852 Micro music system
No admite música con gestión de derechos digitales.