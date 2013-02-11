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Política de devolución de 30 días

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Descatalogado

Microcadena

DCB852/10

3.5

| (6) Reseñas

El encanto del sonido

Rodéate de estilo con esta microcadena Hi-Fi de Philips. Disfruta de la radio DAB+ de forma clara y sin interferencias, con control total mediante la aplicación gratuita DigitalRadio y un excelente aspecto visual con RadioVIS. Reproduce CD y dispositivos portátiles con las conexiones USB o MP3.

Ver todos los beneficios

Obsesionados por el sonido

El encanto del sonido

  • Base para iPod/iPhone/iPad

  • DAB+

Potencia de salida total de 30 W RMS

Potencia de salida total de 30 W RMS

Control digital del sonido que optimiza los ajustes para cada estilo musical

Control digital del sonido que optimiza los ajustes para cada estilo musical

El control digital del sonido te ofrece una selección de varios ajustes preestablecidos que puedes utilizar para optimizar los rangos de frecuencia de determinados estilos musicales (jazz, rock, pop y clásico). Cada modo utiliza tecnología de ecualización gráfica para ajustar automáticamente el balance de sonido y destacar las frecuencias de sonido más importantes del estilo musical elegido. En definitiva, el control digital del sonido te ofrece la posibilidad de sacarle el mayor partido a tu música al ajustar con precisión el balance de sonido para adaptarlo al tipo de música que estás reproduciendo.

Aplicación gratuita DigitalRadio con RadioVIS y control de DAB+/FM

Disfruta de contenido adicional de radio con RadioVIS: una potente función ofrecida por RadioDNS, una organización que conecta las emisoras DAB con Internet. Esta función especifica el modo en que la información de Internet se añade a la función de radio, con lo que las emisiones DAB se acompañan de animadas presentaciones de noticias, información sobre el tráfico, anuncios y mucho más, en función de la información que proporcione la emisora de radio. Para disfrutar de RadioVis, solo tienes que visitar Apple App Store y descargar la aplicación gratuita DigitalRadio de Philips. La aplicación también te ofrece control total de toda la radio DAB+ y FM.

Especificaciones técnicas

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Opiniones

Estas reseñas las gestiona Bazaarvoice y cumplen con la política de autenticidad de Bazaarvoice, que está respaldada por la tecnología antifraude y el análisis humano. Los detalles se pueden encontrar en
Las opiniones de los clientes en forma de reseñas de productos y calificaciones por estrellas resultan útiles para todos los clientes. Te permiten saber más sobre el producto y te ayudan a tomar una decisión de compra. Cualquier cliente que haya comprado un producto a través de Internet o en tiendas puede hacer una reseña

3.5

de 4

6

Reseñas

3

11/02/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Perfect for what i we wanted

wanted a nice inexpensive unit for the kitchen. BOught this on demo. Loved it. as for two much bass there are setting profiles if you read the manual. Mine works with ipad two no issues. and mu i pad. i also like the cd and usb in and 3.5 mm Sound is good for the kitchen and bass boom is easily sorted by moving it away from the wall. Well done Phillips you finally come up with what i want since my 1980s boom box

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para DCB852 Micro music system

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para DCB852 Micro music system

23/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent sound, not sure about the "wood" effect

Extremely good sound that is never harsh or unpleasant, unlike some rivals. You can have it on in the background and when you notice it, you always think "that sounds good". And the sound is the most important thing in a music system, surely. My wife is not keen on the wooden finish which either looks old-fashioned or retro depending on your point if view. DAB reception is much better than a portable DAB radio we have in the kitchen, even using the built-in aerial, and a co-ax lead is supplied so you can use an external aerial if needed.

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para DCB852 Micro music system

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para DCB852 Micro music system

02/01/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent combination radio cd etc but let down by outmoded remote control

Excellent combination dab radio cd iPhone but the remote is not user friendly. Several refinements in the remote control should have undertaken 1. Volume control button should be larger as these are the most used 2. Keying in a number for the radio presets and pressing enter is far easier than scrolling through all the preset numbers 3 . Instruction manual has an error in dab preset set up which was frustrating to unravel on day one Overall the machine needs a remote control upgrade

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para DCB852 Micro music system

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para DCB852 Micro music system

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