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Política de devolución de 30 días

Política de devolución de 30 días

Todas las series

  • Renuévalos para conseguir resultados óptimos
  • Renuévalos para conseguir resultados óptimos

cabezales de afeitado

HQ177/11

4.2
| (5) Reseñas | 80% ha recomendado este producto
Renuévalos para conseguir resultados óptimos
Para que la afeitadora Philips ofrezca un rendimiento máximo, sustituya los cabezales de afeitado cada 2 años
Ver todos los beneficios

Afeitado apurado

Renuévalos para conseguir resultados óptimos

  • Levanta y Corta

  • 3 cabezales

Tecnología de afeitado Super Lift & Cut con sistema de doble cuchilla

Sistema de doble cuchilla: la primera cuchilla levanta y la segunda corta, para conseguir una afeitada suave y al ras.

Para una afeitada más suave y menos irritación de la piel

Especificaciones técnicas

Obtener asistencia sobre este producto

Accede a preguntas frecuentes, manuales de usuario, información de seguridad y consejos

Encuentra una pieza de repuesto o un accesorio

Ir a piezas y accesorios

Piezas y accesorios

Opiniones

Estas reseñas las gestiona Bazaarvoice y cumplen con la política de autenticidad de Bazaarvoice, que está respaldada por la tecnología antifraude y el análisis humano. Los detalles se pueden encontrar en
Las opiniones de los clientes en forma de reseñas de productos y calificaciones por estrellas resultan útiles para todos los clientes. Te permiten saber más sobre el producto y te ayudan a tomar una decisión de compra. Cualquier cliente que haya comprado un producto a través de Internet o en tiendas puede hacer una reseña

4.2

de 4

5

Reseñas

80%

ha recomendado este producto

2
1

30/09/2010

España

España

Precio y plazo

Este producto en mi ciudad lo hay solo en 2 ó 3 sítios mas caro y no en stock. En este caso la tienda online es mas rápida y económica que la compra tradicional. Buena experiencia.

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para HQ177/40 cabezales de afeitado

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para HQ177/40 cabezales de afeitado

04/08/2010

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

excellent!!

had my philishave for about 3years & the symbol came up on the shaver to say change the heads which i have done & the shaving is so much quicker & less irritating! also a smoother shave the only problem is that the symbol is still on the shaver saying to change the heads ???? not botherd though glad i changed them as i am getting a much better shave !

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para HQ177/40 shaving heads

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para HQ177/40 shaving heads

22/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great heads, just a shame they go blunt quick( @3 months for me)

Great heads, just a shame they go blunt quick( @3 months for me)

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para HQ177/40 shaving heads

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para HQ177/40 shaving heads

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