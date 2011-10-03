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Política de devolución de 30 días

Política de devolución de 30 días

  • Afeitado cómodo y apurado
  • Afeitado cómodo y apurado
  • Afeitado cómodo y apurado
  • Afeitado cómodo y apurado

Descatalogado

7000 seriesAfeitadora eléctrica

HQ7180/16

4
| (3) Reseñas
Afeitado cómodo y apurado
Esta afeitadora está equipada con un exclusivo sistema de corte de precisión. Tiene cabezales de afeitado ultra finos con ranuras para afeitar los pelos largos y orificios para afeitar la barba más corta. La afeitadora también es totalmente lavable.
Ver todos los beneficios

Afeita incluso los pelos más cortos

Afeitado cómodo y apurado

Tecnología Súper Levanta y Corta

Tecnología Súper Levanta y Corta

El sistema de doble cuchilla de esta afeitadora eléctrica levanta el pelo para cortarlo por debajo del nivel de la piel.

Afeitadora lavable

Esta afeitadora Philips resistente al agua se puede lavar fácilmente bajo el grifo.

Sistema Reflex Action

Sistema Reflex Action

Se adapta automáticamente a las curvas del rostro y el cuello.

Especificaciones técnicas

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Ir a piezas y accesorios

Piezas y accesorios

Opiniones

Estas reseñas las gestiona Bazaarvoice y cumplen con la política de autenticidad de Bazaarvoice, que está respaldada por la tecnología antifraude y el análisis humano. Los detalles se pueden encontrar en
Las opiniones de los clientes en forma de reseñas de productos y calificaciones por estrellas resultan útiles para todos los clientes. Te permiten saber más sobre el producto y te ayudan a tomar una decisión de compra. Cualquier cliente que haya comprado un producto a través de Internet o en tiendas puede hacer una reseña

4.0

de 4

3

Reseñas

2
1

03/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good quality at an attractive price.

This is a basic model but it competes with more sophisticated models at a very competitive price. This is my third purchase of a similar model in over 50 years.

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para Shaver series 3000 HQ7180/17 Electric shaver

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para Shaver series 3000 HQ7180/17 Electric shaver

18/10/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Easy to use shaver with trimmer

Nice easy to use Philips shaver, it’s quite old now and needs to be plugged in to make it work. However the shave quality is still excellent. Comes with a bag. The attached trimmer is handy for longer hairs.

Ventajas

Gives a close shave.

Contras

Battery doesn’t work now but can run off mains.

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para Shaver series 3000 HQ7180/17 Electric shaver

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para Shaver series 3000 HQ7180/17 Electric shaver

03/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great product if you prepared to charge it every second week

I was on the older model, Philipshave 6890 for about 9 years until it literally fell apart. Good thing about old one was - you charge it for 60-70 minutes, you then use it for a month until the next charge. Unfortunately, this is not the case with this model, HQ7180. You have to charge it every second week and red warning light starts to go off on the second-third day which is really annoying as you have to ignore it and you have no idea how much charge is left. So my verdict is: one AA-size rechargeable battery is not enough for a shaver, Philips, please bring back second one. Shaver will be heavier but at least customers will be able to go on hokiday without shaver charger!!!

Esta reseña se realizó para Shaver series 3000 HQ7180/16 Electric shaver

Esta reseña se realizó para Shaver series 3000 HQ7180/16 Electric shaver

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