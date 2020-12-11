I have just purchased my second Philips Electric razor, first one has done stirling service and I was tempted by discount to by another brand. Now 5 months on I have three razors, because I had to purchase another Philips razor, I needed a good shave. The new one is washable and with the latest heads gives a even better shave than my old faithful one. I now look forward to many very good shaves and the old faithful sits in reserve just in case.