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Política de devolución de 30 días

Política de devolución de 30 días

Todas las series

  • Afeitado cómodo y apurado
  • Afeitado cómodo y apurado
  • Afeitado cómodo y apurado
  • Afeitado cómodo y apurado
  • Afeitado cómodo y apurado
  • Afeitado cómodo y apurado
  • Afeitado cómodo y apurado
  • Afeitado cómodo y apurado

Descatalogado

7000 SeriesAfeitadora eléctrica

HQ7340

3.9
| (49) Reseñas | 83% ha recomendado este producto
Afeitado cómodo y apurado
Esta afeitadora eléctrica de Philips está equipada con un exclusivo sistema de corte de precisión. Tiene cabezales de afeitado ultra finos con ranuras para afeitar los pelos largos y orificios para afeitar la barba más corta. La afeitadora también es totalmente lavable.
Ver todos los beneficios
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

La marca de arreglo personal masculino eléctrico preferida en el mundo1

Afeita incluso los pelos más cortos

Afeitado cómodo y apurado

  • Sistema de corte de precisión

Sistema de Corte de Precisión

Sistema de Corte de Precisión

La afeitadora Philips tiene unos cabezales ultra finos con ranuras para afeitar los pelos largos y orificios para afeitar la barba más corta.

Sistema Reflex Action

Sistema Reflex Action

Se adapta automáticamente a las curvas del rostro y el cuello.

Cómodos cabezales de afeitado

Cómodos cabezales de afeitado

El perfil adaptado a la piel de estos cabezales de afeitado de Philips permite un contacto suave con la piel para disfrutar de un afeitado cómodo.

Especificaciones técnicas

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Accede a preguntas frecuentes, manuales de usuario, información de seguridad y consejos

Encuentra una pieza de repuesto o un accesorio

Ir a piezas y accesorios

Piezas y accesorios

Opiniones

Estas reseñas las gestiona Bazaarvoice y cumplen con la política de autenticidad de Bazaarvoice, que está respaldada por la tecnología antifraude y el análisis humano. Los detalles se pueden encontrar en
Las opiniones de los clientes en forma de reseñas de productos y calificaciones por estrellas resultan útiles para todos los clientes. Te permiten saber más sobre el producto y te ayudan a tomar una decisión de compra. Cualquier cliente que haya comprado un producto a través de Internet o en tiendas puede hacer una reseña

3.9

de 4

49

Reseñas

83%

ha recomendado este producto

11/12/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Comprador verificado

well made

i have had this shaver more than 10years and have only just had to change the cutting blades , top quality product and service

Ventajas

good quality

Contras

none

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para Shaver series 3000 HQ7340/16 Electric shaver

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para Shaver series 3000 HQ7340/16 Electric shaver

22/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Quality in a name

I have just purchased my second Philips Electric razor, first one has done stirling service and I was tempted by discount to by another brand. Now 5 months on I have three razors, because I had to purchase another Philips razor, I needed a good shave. The new one is washable and with the latest heads gives a even better shave than my old faithful one. I now look forward to many very good shaves and the old faithful sits in reserve just in case.

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para 7000 Series HQ7340 Electric shaver

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para 7000 Series HQ7340 Electric shaver

22/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Quality in a name

I have just purchased my second Philips Electric razor, first one has done stirling service and I was tempted by discount to by another brand. Now 5 months on I have three razors, because I had to purchase another Philips razor, I needed a good shave. The new one is washable and with the latest heads gives a even better shave than my old faithful one. I now look forward to many very good shaves and the old faithful sits in reserve just in case.

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para 7000 Series HQ7340 Electric shaver

Sí, recomiendo este producto

Esta reseña se realizó para 7000 Series HQ7340 Electric shaver

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Avisos legales

  1. Fuente: Euromonitor International Limited, volumen de venta al por menor, definición de categoría de afeitadoras corporales, datos de 2024, investigación realizada en octubre de 2024. 