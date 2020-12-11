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Envío gratis desde 40€
Descatalogado
Sistema de corte de precisión
La afeitadora Philips tiene unos cabezales ultra finos con ranuras para afeitar los pelos largos y orificios para afeitar la barba más corta.
Se adapta automáticamente a las curvas del rostro y el cuello.
El perfil adaptado a la piel de estos cabezales de afeitado de Philips permite un contacto suave con la piel para disfrutar de un afeitado cómodo.
3.9
de 4
49
Reseñas
83%
ha recomendado este producto
POPSY
11/12/2020
United Kingdom
Comprador verificado
well made
i have had this shaver more than 10years and have only just had to change the cutting blades , top quality product and service
Ventajas
good quality
Contras
none
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para Shaver series 3000 HQ7340/16 Electric shaver
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para Shaver series 3000 HQ7340/16 Electric shaver
Skipsprocket
22/07/2012
United Kingdom
Quality in a name
I have just purchased my second Philips Electric razor, first one has done stirling service and I was tempted by discount to by another brand. Now 5 months on I have three razors, because I had to purchase another Philips razor, I needed a good shave. The new one is washable and with the latest heads gives a even better shave than my old faithful one. I now look forward to many very good shaves and the old faithful sits in reserve just in case.
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para 7000 Series HQ7340 Electric shaver
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para 7000 Series HQ7340 Electric shaver
gpsdave
22/07/2012
United Kingdom
Quality in a name
I have just purchased my second Philips Electric razor, first one has done stirling service and I was tempted by discount to by another brand. Now 5 months on I have three razors, because I had to purchase another Philips razor, I needed a good shave. The new one is washable and with the latest heads gives a even better shave than my old faithful one. I now look forward to many very good shaves and the old faithful sits in reserve just in case.
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para 7000 Series HQ7340 Electric shaver
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para 7000 Series HQ7340 Electric shaver
Fuente: Euromonitor International Limited, volumen de venta al por menor, definición de categoría de afeitadoras corporales, datos de 2024, investigación realizada en octubre de 2024.