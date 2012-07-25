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Paga con Klarna
Envío gratis desde 40€
Política de devolución de 30 días
Descatalogado
Afeitado cómodo y apurado
Esta afeitadora está equipada con un exclusivo sistema de corte de precisión. Tiene cabezales de afeitado ultra finos con ranuras para afeitar los pelos largos y orificios para afeitar la barba más corta. La afeitadora también es totalmente lavable.
Carga rápida
La afeitadora Philips tiene unos cabezales ultra finos con ranuras para afeitar los pelos largos y orificios para afeitar la barba más corta.
Se adapta automáticamente a las curvas del rostro y el cuello.
El perfil adaptado a la piel de estos cabezales de afeitado de Philips permite un contacto suave con la piel para disfrutar de un afeitado cómodo.
4.1
de 4
107
Reseñas
89%
ha recomendado este producto
argie
25/07/2012
United Kingdom
its very easy to clean the head under the tap
i find it excellent value, i have used philips shaver for many years, and will continue to do so
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para 7000 Series HQ7360 Electric shaver
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para 7000 Series HQ7360 Electric shaver
Bodger
24/07/2012
United Kingdom
a great shave
It took a week for my skin to get used to it but now it shaves almost as close as a blade, I like the way I can have a proper shave or a quick tidy up. I find it easy to man-oeuvre around detail as I shave patterns into my beard, the trimmer makes it easy to sculpt different styles. Using it cordless means you can always see what you are doing
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para 7000 Series HQ7360 Electric shaver
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para 7000 Series HQ7360 Electric shaver
Foxybear
09/10/2011
United Kingdom
This is an overall excellent shaver with very quick charge.
Although this is a very useful product, easy in the hand, can be used in the shower too. And it's always ready for use with it's quick charge facility the biggest snag with it is the price of a replacement foil. You may as well buy another shaver than replace the foil. Although even though I use it daily it has lasted me about 9 months.
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para 7000 Series HQ7360 Electric shaver
Sí, recomiendo este producto
Esta reseña se realizó para 7000 Series HQ7360 Electric shaver
Fuente: Euromonitor International Limited, volumen de venta al por menor, definición de categoría de afeitadoras corporales, datos de 2024, investigación realizada en octubre de 2024.